Former Texas A&M WR Faces Setback in NFL Journey
Growing up, one of the most common answers to the “what do you want to be when you grow up?” query is an NFL player. Children look up to them like larger-than life figures and some even dedicate the first quarter of their lives to chase their dream of one day playing on Sundays.
For former Texas A&M wide receiver Jahdae Walker, he became one step closer to his NFL dream when he signed with the Chicago Bears following the 2025 NFL Draft.
With preseason matchups set to start August 10, the Bears have placed Walker on the active/non-football injury list for an undisclosed reason on Saturday, Adam Schefter reported via X.
What Does This Mean for Walker?
While Walker is not the only player to be named to the list, he is the only undrafted free agent on it, meaning his status with the Bears is now up in the air. Thankfully for Walker, he can be activated off of the list whenever he is physically fit to play from now until the end of the preseason. As an undrafted free agent, he will likely be one of the first options when the Bears have to make roster cuts to meet the league-mandated 53-man roster limit, barring a terrific preseason performance.
Before being named to the active/non-football injury list, Walker was putting together an impressive resume during the Bears’ OTAs. He put his ball-skills on display on a pass forced by quarterback Case Keenum, who was also named to the active/non-football injury list on Saturday, that was tipped multiple times before landing in Walker’s possession in a since-deleted X post by the team.
During his time with Texas A&M, Walker was somewhat of a fan favorite thanks to his signature celebration, the “Jubi Slide,” a move that would make Walker appear to be floating across the field.
His senior season at Texas A&M, Walker started nine games and hauled in 35 receptions for 590 yards and two touchdowns. He also showed his special teams skills when he blocked a punt against Texas, nearly turning the tide of the game. At the team banquet, he earned the Aggie Heart award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player.
“When we went in there to introduce ourselves, I said, ‘My name is Jahdae Walker. I play wide receiver and special teams,’” Walker said after A&M’s Pro Day. “They all kind of chuckled.”
During A&M’s Pro Day, Walker made quite the case for himself, impressing in everything he did. To earn a roster spot with the Bears, he will need to do it all over again once he is healthy.