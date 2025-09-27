Texas A&M Lands Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Class After Win Over Auburn
Immediately following the Texas A&M Aggies' 16-10 victory over the Auburn Tigers, head coach Mike Elko got another win, landing a commitment from one of the top cornerbacks in the country, Hakim Frampton, per On3's Hayes Fawcett.
Frampton was in College Station this weekend to watch the Aggies host the Tigers in person. He saw enough from the defense's stout performance to lend his commitment to Elko and his staff, marking their third commitment of the 2027 cycle already.
The number-22-ranked cornerback, according to 247Sports, chose the Aggies over the Oregon Ducks and the Missouri Tigers, but he felt Elko's staff's consistency put them over the top.
Football Lineage
Frampton comes from a football family, and his father is one of the most respected trainers for NFL wide receivers, having trained some of the best, such as Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson. His dad, Dwayne was a standout receiver at Arkansas State, breaking a school record for receptions in a ga
That talent carried over to his son, who was one of the country's most sought-after cornerbacks. Now he is choosing to take his talents to College Station, after falling in love with the staff and the attention they have shown to him throughout the recruiting process.
“They had staff meetings about me,” he told Sam Spiegelman of On3Sports. “I have been able to meet with the head coach three or four different times and the general manager (Derek Miller). They have a plan for me and expect me to come in and do what I do best. I’m next in line to be a freshman All-American there and they also said that I’m gonna be big in the return game … and I can either play nickel or field corner as a true freshman.”
For Frampton, having a relationship with the coaching staff and feeling like more than just a recruit was what sold him. Elko's staff has been recruiting him hard for the last two years, instilling an early relationship with the defensive back, and that time has paid off so far, landing his commitment.
After multiple trips to the campus and the win over Auburn, Frampton decided not to wait any longer to pledge his commitment, despite his initial thoughts earlier in the process. But Elko's connection with him, especially keeping tabs on him during the middle of the season, gave him enough confidence to commit and be the third member of the 2027 cycle.