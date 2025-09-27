Texas A&M Lands Commitment in 2027 Recruiting Class After Win Over Auburn

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Hakim Frampton has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’0 170 CB from Los Angeles, CA chose the Aggies over Oregon, Nebraska, & Ole Miss



“They ain’t never bended in their attendance, Gig Em”https://t.co/PsEHpUawNC pic.twitter.com/YsoWuNubSr