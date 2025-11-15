Just How Improbable Was Texas A&M's Comeback Victory Over South Carolina?
What started as a game of doubt and dread ended as one of the greatest comebacks the game has seen Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station.
After being faced with a monumental 30-3 deficit at halftime at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Marcel Reed and the Texas A&M Aggies scratched and clawed their way back, scoring on their first four drives of the second half and shutting out South Carolina in the second half en route to a phenomenal 31-30 win.
But just how high of mountain did the Aggies have to climb to achieve what seemed to be impossible in front of the home crowd on Saturday?
Texas A&M Makes History In Comeback Versus South Carolina
Entering Saturday's contests, since 2004, SEC teams were 0-286 when trailing by 27 or more points at any point in the game.
You can now make that 1-286 after Texas A&M's win over the Gamecocks, which was also the largest comeback in the program's history of A&M, eclipsing the 21-point deficit they overcame against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2013 Chick-fil-A Bowl with Johnny Manziel still under center.
Texas A&M trailed as much as 38-17 that night, and came back to win 52-48 in "Johnny Football's" final game in Maroon and White.
Saturday afternoon, to say that the Ags had their back against the wall against a 3-6 South Carolina team was putting it lightly.
A lax defense, two missed field goals by Randy Bond, and two interceptions by quarterback Marcel Reed had the Aggies deep in a hole early, and by halftime, the team had only a three percent chance of victory according to ESPN's analytics.
And then came the second half, where Marcel Reed proved why his name should be in the running for the Heisman Trophy.
Reed started the half with an eight-play, 75-yard drive that resulted in wide receiver Izaiah Williams catching a 27-yard touchdown pass, and the next drive saw wideout Ashton Bethel-Roman drop a critical pass on third down, only for him to make up for it two plays later with a diving 39-yard grab for the score.
Bethel-Roman caught four passes for 139 yards and the touchdown during Saturday's affair.
The third quarter scoring didn't stop there, however, as Reed would connect with tight end Nate Boerkircher for a 14-yard score to cut South Carolina's lead down to six.
The cherry on top was the fourth quarter itself. After EJ Smith capped off a 99-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown rush to give the Aggies the lead, the A&M defense was a brick wall for the rest of the game, allowing minimal offense and no additional points.
After back-to-back sacks on quarterback LaNorris Sellers on their final drive of the game, the Gamecocks were faced with 4th & 16, and a quarterback keeper by Sellers was sniffed out easily, stopped well short of the line to gain by A&M, sealing their biggest comeback ever.
The Aggies conclude their home games at Kyle Field for the 2025 season next Saturday at 11:00 AM against the Samford Bulldogs.