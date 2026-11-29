The Texas A&M Aggies disappointing 2026 season is finally over, and with no bowl game opportunity, it's time to move on to the future, and ensuring the program gets back to the success of 2025, rather than the failure of 2026.

For head coach Mike Elko, that means ensuring his recruiting class for the 2027 cycle is in order, and despite falling from the No. 1 spot, the Aggies are still a top-three class in the cycle a few days ahead of Signing Day.

Elko made a splash before then, flipping Calvin Wofford from Charlotte, a speedy running back that has climbed the recruiting rankings quickly and marks the first running back commit in the class.

Who is Calvin Wofford?

Texas A&aM Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) runs the ball against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wofford is a three-star running back, ranked No. 33 at his position, and is the No. 10-ranked recruit from South Carolina. His star rating, doesn't tell the final product of who he is, as he has climbed the rankings this season.

He had over 2,000 yards on the ground, and 22 touchdowns in his high school career at Crestwood, and averaged more than nine-yards per carry during that time.

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He's not known for being a "bruiser" style running back, but he has elite speed, running a 4.47 40-meter dash, and a sub-11 100-meter dash. He uses that speed to remain shifty, and elusive while running up field, using all 6-foot-0, 195-pounds of his frame to work north and south.

How Wofford Impacts the Class and the Aggies Future

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the third quarter against Arizona State Sun Devils at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Wofford, he got on campus for a visit this past weekend during the Lone Star Showdown, and that was all he needed to flipping his commitment, making a pledge to Aggies with less than a week before Early Signing Day.

He's the first running back to commit to the Aggies this cycle, as the program nearly went the entire time without a commitment. However, it wasn't due to a lack of targets, as the top-two the program went after Landen Williams-Callis and SaRod Baker, chose other in-state schools, Texas and Texas Tech, respectively.

Finding a path to early playing time will be tough for Wofford, though, as the running back room in College Station is very young. Jamarion Morrow will be a Junior, Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards will be sophomores, and all three have established themselves.

However, using his speed as a gadget piece, or in special teams, could provide early value for the new Aggies commit.

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