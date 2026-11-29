The Texas A&M Aggies had a season to forget. Texas A&M lost its regular-season finale against the Texas Longhorns on Friday night at Kyle Field, falling 16-6 to finish with a 4-8 record and 1-8 in SEC play.

The poor results on the field has led to some uncertainty among fans about what's in store for Texas A&M's elite 2027 recruiting class, which took a major hit this season when No. 1 overall offensive tackle Mark Matthews decommitted on Nov. 8 before flipping to Georgia shortly after.

Could five-star linebacker Kaden Henderson be the next Aggie to decommit?

Kaden Henderson Being Heavily Pursued by Notre Dame

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Rivals, Notre Dame is making a major push to try to flip Henderson from Texas A&M. While head coach Mike Elko has consistently preached that it's all about relationships and not overall records, it's hard to ignore the Aggies' 4-8 finish to the season.

No matter how strong the relationship might be between a coaching staff and a recruit, these kind of results simply aren't sustainable if a program like Texas A&M wants to remain among the elite programs in the country when it comes to acquiring talent.

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Henderson originally committed to Texas A&M in June, giving the Aggies one of their best comitments in the 2027 class. However, his father recently spoke with Rivals about where Henderson's head is at with the regular season now coming to a close.

“I think he’s still committed to A&M, but I think he’s certainly looking at the landscape and seeing all the changes," Henderson's father told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong.

The fact Henderson's father "thinks" he's still committed to Texas A&M is the last thing fans in College Station want to hear.

A product of Tampa Jesuit in Tampa, FL, Henderson is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 5 overall player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He's received offers from top programs like Miami, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and many more.

From 2023-25, Henderson posted 219 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, nine sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, nine pass breakups and three interceptions.

That's elite production. Now it's up to Texas A&M to show Henderson that, despite the program's lack of results this season, his home is in College Station.

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