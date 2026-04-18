Texas A&M LB Daymion Sanford Suffers Devastating Injury in Spring Game

Not an ideal day for Texas A&M’s defense.

The Aggies were about to head to the locker room on a positive note before an injury with under two minutes to go, left both Team Maroon and Team White huddled up to pray and hope that linebacker Daymion Sanford would be alright.

Unfortunately, after lying down for a couple of minutes with a couple of players, coaches, and medical staff surrounding him, the stretcher quickly came out of one of the tunnels to pick up Sandford.

During this devastating sequence of events, both Team White and Team Maroon elected to head to the locker room for an intermission discussion while Sanford was getting examined.

More on Sanford

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Daymion Sanford (27) reacts with defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) after recovering a fumble against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

There is still no official word on the status of Sanford, but it doesn't look good at all. Sanford was rolled up and appeared to have a leg injury, which will likely sideline him for a while.

Over the course of his time in Aggieland, Sanford had a great impact on the defensive side of football. The Katy, Texas, native had a notable season in 2025, recording 25 solo tackles, 3.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception.

His first season in the Maroon and White was back in 2013, when he did not see a ton of playing time but worked his way into a position. In 2023, Sanford recorded only four total tackles with three solo tackles and one assist.

The following season, the stud listed at 6-foot-2 improved his numbers tremendously as he learned from his awesome coaches and the players around him. He recorded 33 total tackles with 24 solo tackles, nine assists, and four passes defended.

In his most successful season with A&M, he had his career-best season with 57 total tackles, 25 solo tackles, to go along with 32 assists and two passes defended.

After sustaining a disappointing injury, there will be questions about what the defense will look like without him. The Aggies are already without one of their best linebackers from a season ago, Tauren York, who declared for the NFL Draft, so it’s going to be a next-man-up mentality.

What the linebacker room currently looks like includes Noah Mikhail, Ray Coney, TJ Smith, Kelvion Riggins, Storm Miller, Jeremiah Searcy, Tamarion Watkins, Tank King, Kyle Garvis, Tommy Colligan, Qui Beck, and Jordan Lockhart.

With the possibility of losing Sanford for a while, Elko and Co. could lose his elite speed, constant pressure, and maturity, which really stand out.