The Next Breakout NFL Prospect From From Texas A&M

The next generation of young football players will be sitting in eager anticipation in the three-day stretch that is the NFL Draft, and Texas A&M football will be sending a bus full of prospects to the big leagues as each one aims to make their name as one of the best to ever come from the school.

But before any of that can ever happen, each must ink a contract with a new organization that is capable of taking their career to new heights, and while some might have to work their way up into consideration, others have their place almost secured in the top 50 picks.

So make no mistake, that when defensive end Cashius Howell ends up hearing his name called, that he has exactly what it takes to be the next great Aggie defender to make their name in the biggest stage out there.

Cashius Howell: SEC Defensive Player of the Year

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) defends in coverage against the Auburn Tigers during the fourth quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

To lead the team in sacks is one thing, but to finish as the Southeastern Conference sack leader is a completely other thing, which is exactly what the Maroon and White got out of the last year of Howell's eligibilty.

The former Bowling Green transfer made the most of his final year in the college ranks, wrapping up quarterbacks with extreme prejudice en route to a SEC Defensive Player of the Year nod. Some scouts have a level of skepticism in the shorter arms he possesses, but there is no shortness in his talent.

Standing at six-foot-four and weighing in at 254 pounds, Howell is a monster that is ready to attack any opposing line with the strength he's displayed through five years in college. While he led the SEC in sacks, he also led the Mid-American Conference in the same category before taking his talents to arguably the most competitive conference in the country.

While his sack numbers of 11.5 are impressive enough, the versatile edge has been seen dropping back into coverage if the need arises, tallying a whopping six pass deflections, a stat uncommon from a player that is consistently bulldozing offensive linemen.

If there ever was a specific moment to tie Howell's potential to, the Missouri native had multiple multi-sack games, but more impressive than that was his performance against Utah State. In a feat of pure strength and grit, Howell got to the quaterback three consecutive times, setting the tone for the career that he is sure to have.

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