Tyler Onyedim Shares How Texas A&M Improved His Game

Texas A&M has taken over in Indianapolis, as 13 Aggies make their mark at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. With the opportunity to meet with teams, execute in individual drills and display their athleticism, it is a pivotal moment for NFL hopefuls.

Defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim took time during his media availability to reflect on his experience in College Station, Texas, after transferring to Texas A&M ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Tyler Onyedim Grateful for Time With Texas A&M

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) celebrates a sack during the first half of the first-round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Onyedim spent the first four seasons of his college career with Iowa State, where he started 21 games and earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors in 2023. With 90 tackles (37 solo), 12 tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks, he provided a presence in the middle of the Cyclones’ defense.

“It was difficult. When I had to tell my last head coach [Matt Campbell] that I was leaving, it was heartbreaking for me,” Onyedim said during his media press conference. “It was really, really heartbreaking because that was the first school that took a chance on me.”

As a graduate transfer, Onyedim returned to his home state, where he was a three-star recruit at Foster High School in Richmond, Texas. Onyedim said he never expected to transfer, but it was a big decision that paid dividends.

“Going to A&M really helped me be where I am today right now [at the NFL combine],” Onyedim said. “… Each game, I just got better every game. Playing in the SEC, going against the best of the best in practice just got me ready to compete in those games.”

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim (11) and defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) react during the fourth quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

During his lone season with the Aggies, Onyedim recorded 2.5 sacks, nearly matching his career total with the Cyclones. His 8.5 tackles for loss ranked third on the team; he was second in run stops (22) and forced his first career fumble.

Playing on the defensive line with Cashius Howell and Albert Regis, and the front seven with Taurean York and Scooby Williams, Onyedim had talent around him to help him elevate his game. “Playing with ball players … that helped me get better, helped me compete with those players, and even competing with the guys on offense as well.”

He also practiced against talented offensive linemen, including four NFL combine invitees (Chase Bisontis, Trey Zuhn III, Dametrious Crownover and Ar'maj Reed-Adams). This iron-sharpening-iron mentality helped Onyedim reach the point where he is an NFL prospect.

Tyler Onyedim Has Busy Schedule at NFL Combine

Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackles Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim celebrate during a College Football Playoff game against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Onyedim shared that he had met with nine teams at the NFL combine, noting that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stood out, being his first meeting. However, he did not specify whether any team stood out above the rest.

Despite returning to the Lone Star State for his fifth college season, he did not meet with the Dallas Cowboys, though he said it would be a “blessing” to be drafted by the Houston Texans. He did not meet with Houston, either.

Among the teams he met with were the Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints. Onyedim could be a mid-round prospect after emerging late in the season as an impact player in the middle of Texas A&M’s defense and a high-IQ defensive tackle.