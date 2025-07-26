Texas A&M Linebacker 'Fully Healthy' After Injury-Plagued Season
On the surface, Scooby Williams' first season with the Texas A&M Aggies seemed like a moderate success. The former Florida linebacker racked up 43 total tackles (7.5 for loss), five passes defended and his first collegiate interception, emerging as a solid piece in the middle of Mike Elko's defense.
Unfortunately, Williams was in significant pain throughout pretty much the entire season. Recently, Elko revealed that the linebacker tore his meniscus on the first drive of the season opener against Notre Dame, and while he powered through the injury, it had a noticeable impact on his play.
"One of the things that we didn't tell anybody about Scooby, because you can't tell this story is that on the first drive of the Notre Dame game, he tore his meniscus," Elko said.
The good news is, that's all in the past now.
Scooby Williams Back at Full Strength
During a recent interview with TexAgs, Williams revealed that he's fully recovered from his knee injury and ready to tear it up this fall.
"When you've got a good group of guys around you, it makes you want to play for them... My knee is fully healthy, and I'm ready to go," Williams said.
Williams isn't the only one excited for his return. Fellow linebacker Taurean York, the leader of the Aggies' defense, praised Williams' toughness at SEC Media Days last week.
"The 'G' in 'G.R.I.N.D.' stands for grit, and it takes a lot of grit to go through the entire season knowing that you're banged up but still putting your best foot forward for the team," York said. "He never complained one time, he always went through practice and, of course, he had a little knee brace on or whatever, but to see him fight through that is what really made me happy to know that I've got a warrior playing beside me."
The Aggies' defense, like the team itself, was inconsistent in 2024. The unit started the year playing well, but fell apart down the stretch, allowing 35+ points in three of the team's final four losses. That led Elko to call out his defense in a colorful rant following the Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC.
If Williams is truly back to full strength, it will be a major boost to the Aggies' defense as a whole.