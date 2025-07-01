Texas A&M Linebacker Taurean York Named to Preseason First-Team for Prestigious Honor
Ever since Edgerrin Cooper was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Texas A&M linebacker corps has without a doubt been under the on-field leadership of junior Taurean York.
Combined over his first two seasons in College Station, York has tallied 156 total tackles, 5.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and one interception.
And in 2025, one reputable group has full faith that the Temple, TX native will continue his elite production for the Maroon and White.
York Named Walter Camp Preseason First-Team All-American
One season removed from teammate Nic Scourton being named to the Walter Camp All-American Second-Team on defense, the voting committee believes that York is capable of making the extra step.
Tuesday morning, York was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.
The Walter Camp Football Foundation, according to their website, is an all-volunteer organization that was founded in 1967, working year-round working towards purposes such as overseeing the selection of entries into the oldest college All-American Football Team, selecting and honoring individuals that have distinguished themselves, and donating financial support to worthy charities and youth-oriented organizations.
The foundation, named after "The Father of American Football," Walter Camp, started selecting their All-Americans in 1889 when Camp was still active in his participation in college football.
The mission statement of the organization includes "paying tribute to individuals who contribute to the great American game of football, perpetuate his (Camp's) ideals and support humanitarian programs and activities."
And to say that York exemplifies these aspects is putting it lightly.
During his freshman season in 2023, York led all freshmen in the SEC in tackles for loss, easily landing on the SEC All-Freshman team and the Freshman All-American team.
Head coach Mike Elko, who tried to recruit York while he was still the head coach for the Duke Blue Devils, spoke highly of York's passion for the game, as well as his leadership.
"We saw a young man who loved football. Not only to play, but to prepare. He gave great effort in everything he did," the Aggie coach said. "He is not only a great communicator, but he has the respect from all of his teammates."
And for the second consecutive year, the linebacker was named a team captain by his coaches, further exemplifying the leadership and heart that York carries with him on and off the field.
The Aggies open up their 2025 campaign on August 30 at Kyle Field, hosting the UTSA Roadrunners.