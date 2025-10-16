Texas A&M Logs Expert Prediction For Nation's Top Safety
The last time Texas A&M boasted the No. 1 recruiting class, things didn’t exactly pan out as planned. Does the 2022 class ring a bell for Aggie fans?
This time around, the key difference lies in leadership. Jimbo Fisher was steering the ship back then. Now, it’s Mike Elko calling the shots, and things look a lot brighter in College Station.
Five years removed from that infamous 2022 haul, the Aggies are in contention to land the No. 1 class in the 2027 cycle. Elko’s program continues winning on the recruiting trail, with the latest being Rivals projecting four-star safety Kamarui Dorsey to land in Aggieland.
Meet Kamarui Dorsey, the Nation’s Top Safety
The Hampton, Georgia native ranks as the No. 1 safety and No. 12 overall player in the nation according to Rivals.
Standing at 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Dorsey has narrowed his recruitment to seven finalists: Texas A&M, Ohio State, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, and Georgia Tech. His decision is set for November 1.
A&M Takes the Lead in Dorsey’s Recruitment
A&M recently logged a Rivals prediction by Steven Wiltfong to land Dorsey, a testament to what Elko is building in College Station. Wiltfong boasts a 90.87% all-time accuracy rate.
Dorsey isn’t shy about his admiration for the Aggies, either. The four-star prospect was in attendance for A&M’s dominant 31–9 win over Mississippi State, and he spoke glowingly about the program afterward.
“How A&M compares to others is that they are very down to earth from the start,” Dorsey said. “They keep it real with you and let you know how they feel about you and just 100 percent truthful. Like I got along with everyone on the staff, literally everyone. They are very high energy, want the best for you and you can be yourself all the time but they also expect the best out of you but feeling the common ground of both.”
“My visit at Texas A&M was the best visit I’ve been on so far for sure,” he added.
With the Aggies sitting at 6–0 and riding the momentum of three straight home wins over Auburn, Mississippi State, and Florida, recruiting buzz in College Station is surging. Elko’s program already holds the No. 2 class in the 2027 cycle, and landing Dorsey could be the push that elevates it to the top spot.
A&M has also received Rivals predictions for five-star cornerback John Meredith and four-star running back Landen Williams-Callis.
After three weeks of staying inside the friendly confines of Kyle Field, the Aggies now face a treacherous road stretch of Arkansas, LSU, and Missouri. If they emerge unscathed, or even with just one loss, the momentum could reach another level entirely.