Here’s 3 X Factor Players When Texas A&M Battles Arkansas

The Aggies fly to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the Razorbacks, and three X factors will make a difference.

Kolton Becker

Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Texas A&M Aggies hoist the Southwest Classic trophy after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks for the final time at AT&T Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; The Texas A&M Aggies hoist the Southwest Classic trophy after beating the Arkansas Razorbacks for the final time at AT&T Stadium. / Matt Guzman-Texas A&M Aggies On SI
AT&T Stadium is no longer the destination where both historic programs meet to play each other. Texas A&M and Arkansas get to once again play on both college campuses, which brings back the tradition and roots of this rivalry. 

When the Aggies travel to play at Darnold W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, coach Mike Elko gets to take on interim head coach Bobby Petrino, who was the old offensive coordinator in College Station, Texas, a few seasons ago, which makes the matchup interesting. 

Another aspect of the game is which athletes will be the X factor and help their team secure a win. Here’s who should have their name called all afternoon and make their presence felt. 

Rueben Owens, Running Back

Rueben Owens runs the ball against the Auburn Tigers.
Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the first half against the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This week, Elko announced that the Aggies would be without their starting running back, Le’Veon Moss, for a significant amount of time due to an injury unrelated to last year. Due to the injury, the five-headed monster is now down to four, which opens up the lane for Owens to get a ton of touches. 

Owens, who had a phenomenal game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, with 142 yards and a touchdown, gets his opportunity to prove that he can fill the shoes until Moss gets healthy. The El Campo product has already registered 327 yards on the ground with an average of 13.8 yards per carry. 

If Owens locks in at practice, watches the film and makes the right decisions on the field, there shouldn’t be any concern with the run game. Expect the speed of Owens to be on full display when there’s an open hole, and don’t be surprised when Collin Klein calls screens because of the explosive catch-and-run abilities. 

Mario Craver, Wide Receiver

“Super Mario” Craver has had several Mamma Mia moments, including in the 41-40 win at Notre Dame when he accumulated a career high, 207 yards with A&M. With 634 yards and four touchdowns already on the stat sheet, Craver is on pace to have a 1,000-yard season and make a case to be in Heisman Trophy conversations. 

Although the sophomore wideout had only two receptions last week against Florida, the star hasn’t had a game where he hasn’t recorded at least two receptions for 30 or more yards. Going against an Arkansas secondary that has had its issues throughout the season, ranking near the bottom in total and pass defense, is a positive for A&M.  

With Razorback defensive backs such as Julian Neal, Larry Worth, and Miguel Mitchell needing to be nearly perfect, their coverage isn’t strong enough to confuse quarterback Marcel Reed. Craver should have his fourth 100-yard game of the season and make Pitrino embarrassed by his secondary’s performance. 

Daymion Sanford, Linebacker

The big man from Katy, Texas, has earned his way to getting playing time when the A&M defense is at work. Sanford has registered 13 solo tackles and has also recorded 2.5 sacks with one interception. His best game came two weeks ago when the Bulldogs visited College Station, Texas, where he racked up nine total tackles, four of which were solo, with two tackles for loss. 

In three of Sandford’s five games, his ability to fly to the football has been evident, as he has recorded at least four tackles in games against Notre Dame, Mississippi State, and Florida. It has made it difficult for opposing offensive lines to prepare for him. 

Arkansas has made improvements to its offensive line to protect QB Taylor Green, resulting in a reduction in sacks this season. The size, strength, and veteran experience that Arkansas has upfront will be what might limit Sanford, but he hasn’t let anyone stop him from making a name for himself. Sanford continues getting reps and destroys the line of scrimmage with numerous sacks and tackles for loss.

