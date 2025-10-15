Two Texas A&M Players Earn Midseason All-American Honors
Texas A&M fans must be feeling glorious heading into the midway point of the 2025 college football season. The Aggies are off to a perfect 6–0 start and now stand just one win shy of their best opening stretch in over 30 years
While football is the ultimate team game, two Aggies have risen above the rest with dominant performances week after week, drawing national recognition.
Enter Cashius Howell and Ar’Maj Reed-Adams, the backbone of A&M’s success. Both were named to the Sporting News Midseason All-American team, showing A&M’s dominance on both sides of the ball.
Cashius Howell
Howell ranks second in the nation with eight sacks, just half a sack shy of the top spot. He also leads the SEC with nine tackles for loss and has been a driving force behind Texas A&M’s dominant pass rush, one that sits just four sacks away from matching last season’s total with half the schedule still remaining.
The Aggie defense currently ranks fifth nationally in total sacks (21) and eighth in tackles for loss (47). Howell has already earned SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors twice this season and is on pace to become the first A&M defender to record double-digit sacks since Landis Durham in 2017.
Ar’Maj Reed-Adams
But it’s not just the defense making headlines. The Aggies have been equally impressive at protecting their own quarterback, Marcel Reed.
The “Maroon Goons,” as A&M’s offensive line is known around the program, has established itself as one of the nation’s best, ranking second nationally in tackles for loss allowed (2.8 per game).
Leading the way up front is senior right guard Reed-Adams, who boasts the second-highest run-blocking grade (74.4) in the country, per Pro Football Focus.
The Aggies are averaging 193.3 rushing yards per game and have leaned heavily on the ground attack since entering SEC play. They have rushed for 207, 299, and 183 yards in their first three conference wins.
Reed-Adams also anchors a front that has surrendered just seven sacks all season, giving Reed the time he needs to connect with two receivers who both rank among the SEC’s top four in receiving yards.
Who else made the Midseason All-American team?
Offense: Ty Simpson (QB), Ahmad Hardy (RB), Justice Haynes (RB), Jeremiah Smith (WR), Makai Lemon (WR), Chris Brazzel III (WR), Michael Trigg (TE), Jordan Seaton (T), Ar’Maj Reed-Adams (G), Parker Brailsford, Emmanuel Pregnon (G), Frances Mauigoa (T).
Defense: Caden Curry (DL), Cashius Howell (DL), Rueben Bain Jr. (EDGE), Matayo Uiagalelei (EDGE), Jacob Rodriguez (LB), Arvell Reese (LB), Mac Harris (LB), Leonard Moore (CB), Mansoor Delane (CB), Caleb Downs (S), Michael Taafee (S).