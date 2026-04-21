Texas A&M Looks to Make Recruiting Statement Against Lane Kiffin

The Texas A&M Aggies have finally wrapped up their spring practices and are now preparing for the official visit window to open for the 2027 cycle.

Already leading the country, ranked as the No. 1 class for the time being, head coach Mike Elko and his staff are looking to continue stacking up wins and show they are building for current success and future success.

Their next potential win could be against Lane Kiffin, as the Aggies have made the top-five for Joshua Dobson, and will be going against the LSU Tigers for one of the country's premier cornerbacks.

How Texas A&M Could Send A Statement

Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) looks on during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Aggies have been the top team in the country on the recruiting trail and are currently the No. 1 class for the cycle, fueled by being the only program to have three five-stars committed. Now, they look to increase that number and potentially land Dobson, the No. 6 recruit in the country, and the No. 2 cornerback, according to Rivals.

Dobson named his top five, with South Carolina, Michigan, and Auburn joining the Aggies and Tigers in the pursuit to land the highly coveted prospect. The Tigers are viewed as the front-runners, with the Aggies making serious noise at the door to change his mind, but both programs are fighting off the rest to land the No. 1 recruit out of North Carolina.

NEWS: Five-Star CB Joshua Dobson is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals⁰⁰The 6’1 185 CB from Cornelius, NC is ranked as the No. 6 Recruit in the 2027 Rivals300⁰

Where Should He Go?⁰⁰https://t.co/mkYg8P5GBt pic.twitter.com/q2h69KY701 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 21, 2026

The William Amos Hough High School product is a rare prospect, combining a physical frame at 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, with a 6-foot-5 wingspan. To go along with that, he has top-end speed that rivals some of the top speeds in the country, clocking a 10.78-second 100-meter dash during an event.

Landing Dobson would give the Aggies serious depth to the secondary in the class as they hold current commitments from the No. 1 safety Kamarui Dorsey, the No. 2 safety JayQuan Snell, the No. 5 cornerback Raylaun Henry, and cornerback Hakim Frampton. It would be an embarrassment of riches for Elko and his staff, and a significant win against the Aggies conference foes.

With official visits just about to get underway around the country, the Aggies are looking to strengthen their class in the 2027 cycle further, and at the same time, earn a recruiting win against Kiffin, who seems to be shaping the Tigers back into shape since taking over at the helm.

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