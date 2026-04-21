Top Texas A&M Targets Recap Recruiting Weekend After Maroon & White Spring Game

The Texas A&M Aggies have officially wrapped up their spring slate, in an important offseason as they look to prove that their College Football Playoff appearance last season was the beginning of something, rather than a fluke.

While the annual Maroon & White scrimmage was the star of the show, behind the scenes, Aggies head coach Mike Elko and his staff were looking to make significant strides on the recruiting trail as they hosted some of their top targets for the 2027, and 2028 cycle.

Texas A&M Aggies caught up with a few of the top prospects to learn more about their thoughts after the weekend trip to Kyle Field.

Can The Aggies Land A Priority 2027 Offensive Lineman?

Texas A&M Aggies target Jasper Ngokwere with Coach Adam Cushing | Jasper Ngokwere (@Jasper2027) on X

Jasper Ngokwere, one of the rising recruits of the 2027 cycle, and the No. 19 offensive tackle in the country remains a priority for the Aggies. Despite having the top class currently, Elko and his staff continue to look to stack top talent and are in a heated battle with in-state foes the Texas Tech Red Raiders, but Ngokwere left College Station impressed with what he saw.

"I liked seeing the energy on the field from the beginning to the end. Everybody looked great and there were a lot of great explosive plays happening," Ngokwere told Texas A&M Aggies On SI. "The environment was good and everybody looked like they enjoyed it. I talked with the o-line coaches and they were glad to see me there and I was glad to see them also."

Aggies make Early Impressions on 2028 Targets

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

While the Aggies are looking to continue their trend as the No. 1 class in the country, it is never too early to start recruiting the 2028 cycle as you don't want to be behind the eight-ball too late in the process.

Ridge Janes

Janes is one of the top recruits in the country, ranking as the No. 2 tight end in the class and a top-80 prospect in the country. He was impressed with his time there and what he experienced, and is looking forward to coming back in the summer or catching a game at Kyle Field in the fall.

"Great visit! Everyone was so welcoming and in addition to getting to watch the maroon and white game, I had a great conversation with Coach Elko -he was glad I made the trip and was back on campus,"Janes tells me about his visit. "I also got to spend a lot of time with Coach Shay today. Really enjoyed talking ball with him and how he uses his tight ends, and just an overall great visit and hanging out and getting to know him even better. Will definitely be back on campus for a gameday visit if not sooner."

Gabriel Player

Player is a massive target for the Aggies, as he ranks as the No. 3 linebacker in the country and a top-60 player overall in the class. Elko and his staff will look to continue making an impression on him, as he already has the Aggies placed at the top of his list currently.

"It was great to be back there," Player said of his thoughts on the Aggires. "It was my second time there because I was there with my 7v7 team last month. Have a great relationship with Coach Williams and all the defensive coaches. But it was really good to sit down with Coach Elko."

Prince Che

Che is a highly-touted defensive lineman in the class, coming in as the No. 14 prospect at that position and a four-star recruit. As a Georgia native, the Bulldogs are early favorites, but the Aggies are standing out for him, and a school he is definitely taking seriously early on in the process, as they have found a way to stand out.

"What impressed me most was the energy and how everything was run," Che said of his visit. "The environment was intense but organized, and you can tell they hold their players to a high standard. Just being around the program, it felt like a place that’s serious about development and winning."

"My conversations with the coaches have been real solid. They’ve been genuine and straightforward with me about where I fit and how they’d use me. Talking with Mike Elko and the staff, I like how detailed they are about development and the plan they have in place. It definitely stood out." Che continued on.

The Aggies currently have the No. 1 class in the 2027 cycle and as the official visit window opens, they will look to further strengthen that and continue to build on early relationships they have already established for the 2028 cycle.

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