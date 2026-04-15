Texas A&M Gets Recruiting Win and Lands Commitment From Elite WR

The Texas A&M Aggies are nearly wrapping up their spring practice ahead of the 2026 season as they look to find their way back into the College Football Playoff for the second straight season.

For head coach Mike Elko and his staff, they already got a big win before the season even started, this time on the recruiting trail, as highly sought-after wide receiver Jaden Upshaw announced his commitment on the 247Sports stream.

It marks another big win for the Aggies, and the first big win of the class for second-year receivers coach Holmon Wiggins, as they continue to build on their top class in the cycle.

Building the Skills Position

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

The Aggies have established themselves as one of the most dominant forces on the recruiting trail, especially in terms of landing some of the top defensive prospects in each cycle. Now, though, Elko and his staff are also looking to show that they can land some of the top offensive talent around the country in the receiver room, starting with Upshaw.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound receiver isn't a prototypical physical or speed receiver; rather, he uses his football IQ to know when to sit on routes and force separation against the secondary, becoming an open target for his quarterback. He fits the Aggies' culture as well, a more-than-capable receiver who blocks, showing a physical presence on the outside.

Upshaw ranks as the fifth-best receiver in the cycle, the number-five recruit from the state of Georgia, and the 42nd-best prospect in the country, according to. His commitment was a significant win for the Aggies, as they beat out the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, and the Miami Hurricanes for his decision.

He was another commitment to add to what could amount to be the best class the Aggies have had under Elko since he arrived at College Station. Currently ranked as the number one class in the cycle, the group is highlighted by five top-50 recruits in the class, with Upshaw joining Zyron Forstall, Kamarui Dorsey, Raylaun Henry, JayQuan Snell, and Myels Smith.

There is still a good amount of time for the 2027 cycle, and with Upshaw as the first receiver to commit, the Aggies will be looking to add more talent as they continue to build on the top class of the recruiting cycle.

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