Texas A&M Made College Football Playoff History in the Worst Way

Saturday afternoon was one to leave in the past for Mike Elko and the Texas A&M Aggies, starting with their best season in over 30 years not even making it out of the first round of the College Football Playoff as they fell to the Miami Hurricanes 10-3 in front of the home Kyle Field crowd.

The defense-heavy saw not a single point scored by either team in the first half, and Hurricanes edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was as efficient as ever, scoring three sacks on Marcel Reed.

The defense was so intense, that it put Texas A&M in the history books of the College Football Playoff... in the wrong way.

Texas A&M Makes CFP History in 10-3 Loss To Miami

With their only points coming via a Randy Bond field goal in the fourth quarter, the Texas A&M Aggies became the first team in the first round of the College Football Playoff to fail to score a touchdown.

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the second half of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field.

Texas A&M had three red zone chances throughout the afternoon, and was only able to score points on one of those chances, the Bond field goal later in the game.

One chance came after a 59-yard completion from quarterback Marcel Reed to Mario Craver early in the second quarter that took the Aggies all the way to the Miami 11-yard line, which ended up resulting in a Jared Zirkel field goal attempt that was blocked by Bain, keeping the first half scoreless.

And the final red zone opportunity was the exact one that sealed the fate on Texas A&M's season, as Marcel Reed's potential game-tying drive ended with a pass to Theo Melin Ohrstrom that was instead caught by Miami defensive back Bryce Fitzgerald in an end zone interception that gave Miami the low-scoring win and a spot in the quarterfinals against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Cotton Bowl.

The Hurricanes put the first points on the board with a field goal by Carter Davis with 10:34 left in the third quarter, and then finally scoring the first touchdown of the game with a go-ahead jet sweep to wide receiver Malachi Toney with just under two minutes left in the game.

Of course, that would end up being the game-winning trip to the end zone for the Hurricanes, earning them a spot with the defending national champions, and sending the Maroon and White into the offseason to chalk up their game plan for the 2026 season.