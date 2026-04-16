Texas A&M Makes Schedule Change for Spring Game Due to Weather

Just under 48 hours away from the annual Texas A&M Maroon vs. White Spring Game, some major changes have been announced thanks to the lovely weather expected in the College Station area on Saturday.

Due to inclement weather being anticipated in the Brazos County over the weekend, the Texas A&M Spring Game will now take place at 11:00 AM, as opposed to the later afternoon time of 1:00 PM it was originally scheduled for.

The game will take place inside Kyle Field, and admission will be free for all who wish to attend.

Chance of Rain Moves Start Time For Texas A&M Spring Game Back

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter during the first round of the CFP National Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The game will feature the entire Texas A&M football roster split evenly into two teams and going head-to-head against each other, giving their coaches and fans a chance to see how both the rookies and veterans fare in a real-game situation.

Due to projected inclement weather, the Maroon & White Game on Saturday has been moved to 11:00 a.m. pic.twitter.com/g8LVCO46DO — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) April 16, 2026

Team Maroon will be head coached by running backs coach Trooper Taylor, while Team White will be commanded by defensive line coach Elijah Robinson.

At the quarterback position, Team Maroon will feature four-star freshman recruit Helaman Casuga as well as Brady Hart, both of whom are getting their first game-like starting reps in College Station under center.

Casuga, who committed to Texas A&M in October 2024, led Corner Canyon High School to a 12-1 record and a Utah 6A state championship on the gridiron while throwing for 3,487 yards and 37 touchdowns, while running for 567 yards and 10 more scores.

Hart, who flipped his commitment to the Aggies from the Michigan Wolverines, did see some action last year in the blowout wins against Utah State and later in the season against Samford, completed five of his 10 pass attempts for 62 yards behind both Jacob Zeno and Marcel Reed.

Reed will be the quarterback for Team White, flanked on offense by wide receiver Mario Craver and running back Jamarion Morrow.

Both teams have some notable names under the "not active" section of their rosters, with Maroon having wide receiver Terry Bussey and defensive back Dezz Ricks as inactive, with the White listing defensive backs Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks, and Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III all as no-goes for the scrimmage.

As the game should answer most questions many have about the newer faces in Aggieland, we won't know for sure how well their talents transfer to the team until the season opener at Kyle Field on September 5 against the Missouri State Bears.

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