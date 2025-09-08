Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Gives Major Update Amid Injury Scare
An electric start offensively for Texas A&M football has come large in part to the breakout season that is bubbling for star quarterback Marcel Reed. Eight total touchdowns and 604 total touchdowns have told the tale of his success, as he has gone two straight wins without a turnover blemish, including in Saturday's 44-22 win at home over Utah State.
However, the electricity was nearly cut out for the redshirt sophomore as a scramble out of the pocket resulted in an injury that left him on the ground for several minutes as the training staff went out to attend to him.
To the delight of A&M fans and coaching staff alike, Reed was able to walk off the field under his own power, though the situation stirred up questions all throughout Aggieland of what his fate would be with such a pivotal road test right around the corner. Luckily for fans, they got their answer shortly after the victory.
Marcel Reed: 'I'll Be There for Notre Dame'
During KC Concepcion's Instagram Live after the win over Utah State, Reed gave Texas A&M fans no reason to worry about his availability for Saturday's game in South Bend against No. 8 Notre Dame.
"I'll be there for Notre Dame," Reed said.
When former A&M quarterback Conner Weigman was sidelined with injury a season ago, it was Reed who took over the reins of the Aggies' offense and took it to heights that hadn't been seen in College Station in quite some time.
Plugging in for an underperforming Weigman in last year's contest with LSU, the young gunslinger turned the tide of the battle immediately, using his legs for three rushing scores which would help carry the Aggies over the Tigers.
Now in his first season as the full-time starter for head coach Mike Elko, Reed is in position to do far more in his starting role than what could've done as a plug-and-play runner. It was Elko's offseason plan to make Reed into a more prolific passer and thanks to the addition of two key transfer wide receivers, the Nashville native has been putting up fantastic numbers.
Reed's three-game streak of three or more touchdown passes put him in rare territory, as it is second-longest streak for an Aggie quarterback since 2004. With extending the streak in jeopardy, a post game Instagram Live feed via Concepcion gave Reed a quick platform to remind the college football world that he is ready to sling the rock.
Facing the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be a difficult task as is, but without an instrumental player like Reed, the chances of bringing home a victory become that much more slim. Reed, though, isn't going anywhere and will have the chance to shock the nation once again.