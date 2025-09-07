Texas A&M Moves Up in AP Top 25 Rankings After Win Over Utah State
Last week, the Texas A&M Aggies scored a solid 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in their season opener at Kyle Field, but their ranking of No. 19 in the weekly AP rankings stayed put.
Fast forward to yesterday, the Aggies put together a 44-22 win over the Aggies from Utah State in another impressive offensive showing that saw wide receiver KC Concepcion find the end zone twice and Mario Craver eclipse the 100-yard receiving for already the second time this season.
And this time, after the win and all the drama that happened in the college football world in Week 2, the Maroon and White saw a climb in the Top 25.
Texas A&M Is Now Ranked No. 16
In the updated list released Sunday afternoon, the Texas A&M squad now find themselves No. 16 in the weekly list, setting up for a Top 25 matchup between the Aggies and the No.8-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were spoiled with a bye this past week.
The reigning national champions and No. 1 rank Ohio State Buckeyes maintained their top spot after a 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers, and the Aggies are one of 11 teams representing the Southeastern Conference.
The No. 3 LSU Tigers, whom the Aggies will meet at the end of October in Death Valley, are currently the highest-ranked SEC team, their spot also not changing in the ranks from last week.
The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 7 Texas Longhorns represent the conference in the list's top 10 spots.
The South Florida Bulls make an appearance at No. 18 on the list after their last-second defeat of the Florida Gators kicked one SEC team out of the ranks and allowed the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers to fill out the bottom two spots of the ranks.
The Aggies and Fighting Irish will kick off Saturday at 6:30 PM.
Here is the updated AP Top 25 rankings:
1) Ohio State Buckeyes
2) Penn State Nittany Lions
3) LSU Tigers
4) Oregon Ducks
5) Miami Hurricanes
6) Georgia Bulldogs
7) Texas Longhorns
8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish
9) Illinois Fighting Illini
10) Florida State Seminoles
11) South Carolina Gamecocks
12) Clemson Tigers
13) Oklahoma Sooners
14) Iowa State Cyclones
15) Tennessee Volunteers
16) Texas A&M Aggies
17) Ole Miss Rebels
18) South Florida Bulls
19) Alabama Crimson Tide
20) Utah Utes
21) Texas Tech Red Raiders
22) Indiana Hoosiers
23) Michigan Wolverines
24) Auburn Tigers
25) Missouri Tigers