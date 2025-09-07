All Aggies

Texas A&M Moves Up in AP Top 25 Rankings After Win Over Utah State

Texas A&M took care of business against the Utah State Aggies Saturday afternoon.

Aaron Raley

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed celebrates after a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images
Last week, the Texas A&M Aggies scored a solid 42-24 win over the UTSA Roadrunners in their season opener at Kyle Field, but their ranking of No. 19 in the weekly AP rankings stayed put.

Fast forward to yesterday, the Aggies put together a 44-22 win over the Aggies from Utah State in another impressive offensive showing that saw wide receiver KC Concepcion find the end zone twice and Mario Craver eclipse the 100-yard receiving for already the second time this season.

And this time, after the win and all the drama that happened in the college football world in Week 2, the Maroon and White saw a climb in the Top 25.

Texas A&M Is Now Ranked No. 16

In the updated list released Sunday afternoon, the Texas A&M squad now find themselves No. 16 in the weekly list, setting up for a Top 25 matchup between the Aggies and the No.8-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, who were spoiled with a bye this past week.

KC Concepcion
Sep 6, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) and Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Ar'maj Reed-Adams (55) celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Utah State Aggies at Kyle Field. / Sean Thomas-Imagn Images

The reigning national champions and No. 1 rank Ohio State Buckeyes maintained their top spot after a 70-0 win over the Grambling State Tigers, and the Aggies are one of 11 teams representing the Southeastern Conference.

The No. 3 LSU Tigers, whom the Aggies will meet at the end of October in Death Valley, are currently the highest-ranked SEC team, their spot also not changing in the ranks from last week.

The No. 6 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 7 Texas Longhorns represent the conference in the list's top 10 spots.

The South Florida Bulls make an appearance at No. 18 on the list after their last-second defeat of the Florida Gators kicked one SEC team out of the ranks and allowed the Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers to fill out the bottom two spots of the ranks.

The Aggies and Fighting Irish will kick off Saturday at 6:30 PM.

Here is the updated AP Top 25 rankings:

1) Ohio State Buckeyes

2) Penn State Nittany Lions

3) LSU Tigers

4) Oregon Ducks

5) Miami Hurricanes

6) Georgia Bulldogs

7) Texas Longhorns

8) Notre Dame Fighting Irish

9) Illinois Fighting Illini

10) Florida State Seminoles

11) South Carolina Gamecocks

12) Clemson Tigers

13) Oklahoma Sooners

14) Iowa State Cyclones

15) Tennessee Volunteers

16) Texas A&M Aggies

17) Ole Miss Rebels

18) South Florida Bulls

19) Alabama Crimson Tide

20) Utah Utes

21) Texas Tech Red Raiders

22) Indiana Hoosiers

23) Michigan Wolverines

24) Auburn Tigers

25) Missouri Tigers

AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

