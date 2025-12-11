Texas A&M QB Marcel Reed Named Finalist For Prestigious Award

In just his first season as the primary starter, Marcel Reed led Texas A&M football to an 11-1 record and a College Football Playoff berth for the first time in program history.

Reed, the redshirt sophomore out of Nashville, Tennessee, has had an incredible season for the Aggies, one that has led him to be named as a finalist for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award.

This award is given to the most outstanding Division I college offensive player who meets one or more of the awards criteria. Reed has been named a finalist for this award with former Aggie Haynes King along with North Texas quarterback Drew Mestemaker, Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy and Jacksonville State running back Cam Cook.

How Marcel Reed Got Here

Nov 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman (3) after a touchdown during the third quarter against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Reed is in his third season with the Aggies, and he recently said on Robert Griffin III's podcast that he would not use his draft eligibility as he plans on returning to Aggieland next season. After a 7-6 record in 2023, an 8-5 record in 2024, Reed has led the Aggies to an 11-1 record, thus far, during the 2025 season.

The No. 16 Aggies headed into No. 8 Notre Dame and both teams fought to the finish, yet Reed was calm and composed throughout it all, leading the team to a 41-40 win. Reed threw for 360 yards, his second highest of the season.

The Aggies then hosted three SEC opponents three weekends in a row with Auburn, Mississippi State and Florida heading to Kyle Field. Reed struggled against Auburn as he did not throw a touchdown pass, yet it was a team effort as the Aggies picked up 13 penalties.

Everything was back in the Aggies control once Mississippi State came into town as the Aggies won 31-9, then took care of Florida a week later winning 34-17. The real test came for A&M as they hit the road for three straight SEC road games in Arkansas, LSU and Missouri.

With both LSU and Missouri being ranked at the time, we were able to see Reed playing highly competitive football on the road in such a difficult conference. At LSU he was able to rush for 108 yards, his best rushing performance of the season.

A game that stunned the entire country came against South Carolina where the Aggies headed into halftime down 30-3. Reed ended up throwing for 439 yards and had three touchdown passes which featured a 76 yard recepcion from Ashton Bethel Roman.

On the season, Reed has thrown 25 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions, and he is just shy of 3,000 passing yards as he currently sits at 2,932. On his feet, Reed has been able to rush for 466 yards and cash in six touchdowns.