Texas A&M QB Ready for 'A Little Revenge' vs. Texas Longhorns
With the 2025 college football season within reach, Texas A&M's quarterback Marcel Reed spoke about his excitement to SportsCenter, as the Aggies head to Austin, Texas, to wrap up the regular season. Seeking revenge, the Aggies will take on the Longhorns this season for the Lone Star Showdown.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Reed got his first glimpse of the Longhorns in Kyle Field, as they went on to beat the Aggies 17-7. For the first Lone Star Showdown game back since 2011, the Aggies certainly did not perform as well as they wanted to, including a season-low 146 passing yards from Reed.
"I'm really excited to get the opportunity to play Texas again, get a little bit of revenge, and do it in Austin," Reed said during an interview with SportsCenter. "That's our expectation this year. We hope to go out there and dominate, really, from Week 1 all the way up until then."
What Went Wrong And What Went Right
To conclude the regular season for the Aggies last year, they hosted the Longhorns at Kyle Field after having a rough stretch losing back-to-back conference games to South Carolina and Auburn. The weekend before the big game though, the Aggies hosted New Mexico State and secured their last win of the season.
Last season, there was a ton of pressure on this game, as it was the first Lone Star Showdown matchup to come since 2011, and the Aggies had a shot after a promising start to the season. After dropping the two SEC games before the game against Texas, things suddenly weren't looking so great for Mike Elko's squad.
All in all, the Aggies did not play their best, as they walked into halftime being down 17-0 to a very offensively powered Texas team. The defense for the Aggies struggled all year, as they ranked 13th in the SEC last season giving up 232.2 passing yards per game.
As the offseason has progressed, Elko, being the defensive guy he is, has mentioned that the secondary has been improving during fall camps and scrimmages. With a solid defense, and a new quarterback in charge for the Longhorns, this year's matchup could go either way.
The Aggies had a hard time getting their offense going, as the only touchdown they scored came off of a 93 yard interception from Will Lee III. The Longhorns beat the Aggies in all major stats, including total rushing and passing yards, as well as having 210 more total yards of offense than the Aggies.
This season, the Aggies will head over to Austin to take on the Longhorns on November 28, seeking revenge and hoping to bring the Lone Star Showdown trophy back to College Station.