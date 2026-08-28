Texas A&M's offensive line experienced the roster's biggest overhaul in the offseason, swapping out both guards and tackles around center Mark Nabou Jr.

With that said, there will be a new starting blocker, who's not new to the program but will be relied on among the skill-position group as well for the first time, who very few are talking about: tight end Micah Riley.

Riley is built well at six-foot-three and 263 pounds. 82% of his career college snaps have come as a traditional Y-tight end, meaning he's mostly throwing blocks on runs but occasionally will become an eligible receiver after initial blocking on passing plays. Riley just hasn't been used that way much, though it's not completely on him.

Riley's three catches and 42 receiving yards over his career came entirely in his two years under Hugh Freeze at Auburn in 2023 and 2024. Bryan Harsin was the one who recruited Riley out of Omaha, Nebraska, but Riley redshirted in 2022.

Could one blame Freeze's offense, which only ever made the most of Rivaldo Fairweather in the tight end room, for Riley's issues? There's a case. Riley knew enough to get out of dodge and transfer to College Station last year, but a shoulder injury kept him out of the lineup all season.

Riley has good hands and runs routes well. Though Marcel Reed struggles with the deep ball at times, perhaps Riley could be a reliable shallow option. Few will see it coming, at the very least. That in and of itself could make Riley a weapon with defenses focusing on receivers Mario Craver, Isaiah Horton, and Terry Bussey.

Micah Riley Healthy and Ready to Go in 2026 for Texas A&M

Riley didn't declare himself completely ailment-free this offseason, revealing that he's had shoulder issues since high school and tore his labrum at Auburn.

Still, he did provide a statement about being the healthiest he's ever been in an Aggie uniform.

"I'm excited," Riley said at a fall camp presser a few weeks ago. "I'm healthy for the first time in a while. I had shoulder surgery this offseason, so I've been working on that all offseason with Dalton, Des and Tommy. We're all healthy and ready to go, and we're very excited for camp."

Riley has an offensive system that doesn't rely on multiple play-callers in a chaotic manner like he had in East Central Alabama. He has a major opportunity to provide critical C-gap blocking for a tough Texas A&M running back room led by Rueben Owens, who thrives on outside zone runs.

Throw in a sneaky opportunity to contribute in the passing game, and Riley may be the most understated starter the 12th Man better get familiar with before kickoff.

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