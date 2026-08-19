'The Sky Is The Limit' For the Texas A&M Offense In 2026

Texas A&M offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins believes the Aggies’ offense has the potential to reach unprecedented heights in 2026.

During a fall camp press conference, Wiggins made it clear that the ceiling for the unit is high, but reaching that ceiling will depend on the team’s ability to eliminate the mistakes that have previously held it back.

“Well, I think the sky’s the limit when you’re talking about what this offense can do if we continue to clean those things up,” Wiggins said.

Optimistic but Operational Approach

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receivers coach Holmon Wiggins against the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports

While the positive affirmations are great, for Texas A&M to turn its potential into production, the Aggies will need to be more consistent. This starts with protecting the football and establishing the running game early.

Wiggins pointed to last season’s losses to Texas and Miami as examples of what could have been different if Texas A&M had executed better in those areas.

“That’s kind of the tale of the season, too,” Wiggins said. “When you look at our last couple of games, whether it was Texas or Miami, if we were able to take care of the ball and run the ball consistently, it’s probably a totally different outcome.”

Texas A&M has the talent and pieces necessary to produce an explosive offense, but Wiggins understands that talent alone will not be enough to win a national championship or even a conference championship.

The Aggies have to consistently execute when opportunities present themselves, as turnovers, missed opportunities, and inconsistency can quickly derail an offense, especially against a quality SEC slate.

Wiggins’ focus during fall camp has been on addressing those issues before they become problems during the season, claiming those are the things they talk about in film study.

The ultimate goal is to make sure the team is prepared to capitalize when similar situations, like the last two games of the 2025 season, arise in 2026. Wiggins wants the Aggies to create the opportunities necessary to produce championship-caliber football.

“All these ifs and buts; let’s get it to where we actually have the opportunity to do it,” he said.

For Wiggins, the ultimate objective extends beyond simply putting up big numbers. The offense is being built with the expectation that it can help Texas A&M compete for trophies.

“We’re trying to build these championship outcomes so we can have these elite outcomes,” Wiggins said.

That vision gives the Aggies a clear standard entering the new season. The sky may be the limit, as Wiggins believes, but Texas A&M will have to prove it every single snap.

If the Aggies can protect the football, establish consistency in the running game, and execute when opportunities arise, the offense could become one of the best in the nation.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.