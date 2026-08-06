Texas A&M Needs to Find An Answer At Running Back In Fall Camp

All kinds of surprises could occur during fall camp for Texas A&M football.

There are lots of unknowns about this 2026-27 team, and they are still working through questions that have been raised, like what is expected at the running back position.

Right now, if all goes according to what is predicted, Rueben Owens will win the starting job, but that has not yet been announced. It could also be Jamarion Morrow, who has put in lots of work to work up the depth chart and potentially be the next great running back. He has experience working under head coach Mike Elko and running backs coach Trooper Taylor.

No decision has been made yet by the coaching staff, but learning the winner of this competition will help the offense function at the rate it wants to win, and that chemistry can grow even more before the home opener. This is a tight-knit group that does not depend solely on one star; instead, it is a unit that operates with constant rotation to wear down defenses and throw out different looks.

Major Opportunity Ahead

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is no answer as to who can step up and make those game-changing plays in fall camp, this offense might be stuck shuffling what it will be doing. That is not the case, though, because each one of these running backs that will suit up brings their own set of skills to the table to help generate one of the most dangerous offenses in all of college football.

With the duo of Owens and Morrow alongside Tiger Riden Jr., Carsyn Baker and KJ Edwards, there are plenty of options that are reliable and hungry for playing time.

Out of all of those men, the one who appears to have a major opportunity to break out and show everyone why he is built the way he is is Morrow. A ton of eyes have been on Owens, which is for the right reasons, but having Morrow out on the field brings an extra set of hands and legs that exhibit patience and power.

The flashy 5-foot-9 speedster saw multiple reps in the Aggies’ offense, where he carried the football 43 times for a total of 182 yards. He punched it in one time and averaged 4.2 yards per carry, so his ceiling is even higher going into his second season in Aggieland.

How he is going to be in the mix for the sharing or taking the starting position is by sticking to his identity, and that is simply what has got him to this stage. With a year under his belt facing plenty of high-caliber schools in the SEC and several non-conference opponents, he now has a better feel for what it takes.

What makes him jump out is his downhill decisiveness and his one-cut ability. He is well aware of where those gaps are and will waste no time finding them. The acceleration is notable as well, along with his ability to thrive in zone scheme situations.

It all boils down to execution and how Morrow will respond when he is challenged. A physical defense will face him in practice and test his abilities. Elko did mention in his press conference ahead of the fall camp start that there's competition across the board, and Morrow falls in that category and could find himself in a bigger role.

No matter what the answer is in this running back room, there is a need for consistency day in and day out with a willingness to lay a body down with toughness and discipline.

Every single running back is being held accountable for that and is in an offense ready for what’s ahead.

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