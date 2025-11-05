Meet Texas A&M's Future Running Back Star
Entering the 2025 season, most of the attention surrounded Texas A&M’s backfield trio of Le’Veon Moss, Rueben Owens, and Amari Daniels, and for good reason. The veteran group had a combined 3,326 yards and 34 touchdowns heading into the season.
But behind that three-headed monster has been freshman Jamarion Morrow who has been patiently preparing for his moment.
“I always believed I belonged, but it felt good to play some critical downs,” Morrow said. “You just have to stay focused and know your time is coming.”
Breakout in Death Valley
His time came under the light in Death Valley, hauling in a 24-yard reception that extended A&M’s lead to 35–18 to put the game away. Later in the fourth, his 11-yard run capped by a highlight-reel spin move offered another glimpse of the freshman’s potential.
After Moss went down with an injury in week 7 against Florida, Morrow's workload has steadily increased. He logged seven snaps against the Gators, 10 versus Arkansas, and 13 in the win over LSU.
If he keeps producing every time he touches the football, his role in the offense will only continue to grow.
Returning to His “Could’ve Been” Team
This weekend’s trip to Missouri might carry extra meaning for Morrow. It’s the school he originally committed to before flipping to A&M a day before Early Signing Day.
At 5-foot-9, Morrow was often labeled “undersized,” but that never stopped him from producing. The Memphis native turned heads as a junior, racking up 1,212 all-purpose yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions while playing both sides of the ball. He also tallied 24 tackles, two tackles for loss, and three pass breakups, proving size was never an issue.
“I’ve never felt overlooked,” Morrow said. “I just put my head down and work, and the results come.”
Those results led to offers from Alabama, Texas, and Georgia. However, Missouri struck first, until the Aggies swooped in late. Looking back now, it’s clear Morrow made the right call.
Full Circle for Jamarion Morrow
Saturday’s matchup in Columbia already carries major implications with Mizzou fighting to keep their season alive, while A&M looks to stay perfect. Add in Morrow’s return to face his former would-be team, and the stage is set for what could be a special game.
This game won’t be easy though. The Tigers rank first in total defense (245.8 yards per game), fourth against the run (90.4), and third in scoring defense (16.8 points).
For A&M to break through Missouri’s front and leave Columbia with a win, the Aggies will need Morrow to deliver more key contributions.
And if he does, he will prove everyone that he made the right decision.