Texas A&M’s Most Valuable Player Might Not Be Marcel Reed

Not every year does the most valuable player on a football team have to be the quarterback.

Obviously, the Maroon and White have relied heavily on quarterback Marcel Reed these last several seasons under head coach Mike Elko, but not all the pressure is on him to carry this offense to the next level.

Every single player on the offense has his own case to be made that he can be the most valuable player on this year’s team, but this is the player that could bring the most value to this offense, and his name is Rueben Owens II, Texas A&M's starting running back.

The reason for this being the case is that the running back has to balance out both the run and the passing game. Part of his job is not only to carry the football and make something out of nothing, but also to run routes, be that check-down option, make solid blocks, and provide protection.

Going into this season where there are high expectations, especially for Owens to take over the starting role, the door is wide open for him to make an even bigger name for himself, and he has the talent to do so.

Value of Owens

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Owens to be the most valuable player on this team, he has to stick to his game and do what he has been doing his entire career playing football. It starts by showing his body control to run the football and execute in blocking situations. It also is going to take the footwork he is known for with his terrific leg drive.

This past season, the El Campo native put that on display when he took the field as he registered 119 carries for 639 yards with five touchdowns. He has been behind a couple of superstars who have influenced his understanding of being part of the program, and he has taken what he has learned and showcased it multiple times.

There were two games that Owens recorded over 100 yards on the ground, and the reps he will be able to gain during practice are going to take him a long way, which takes the pressure off Reed to not have to run all over the place and use his legs as much. Expect more 100+ yard games.

Not only does Owens have the ability to accelerate after a handoff, but he has also been one of those pass catchers who is an easy target in scenarios where the ball needs to be released quickly. There will be more opportunities presented for him to improve that part of his game after tallying 13 receptions for 130 yards.

Yes, Reed will have to lay his body down a couple of times for his teammates to open up a play, but Owens is going to be trucking defenders plenty of times to establish the run game and is going to be a dangerous engine to this offense that might earn him the most valuable player for this 2026-27 campaign.

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