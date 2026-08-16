Texas A&M’s Noah Mikhail is Making Strides as Defensive Leader in Fall Camp

Texas A&M linebacker Noah Mikhail is entering fall camp with a greater sense of confidence and responsibility as he continues to develop into a leader for the Aggies’ defense.

Mikhail has emphasized the importance of being intentional in everything he does, particularly as he takes on a larger role within the linebacker room.

For him, that growth reveals itself in more than simply making plays. It is more about helping to organize and prepare the entire defense to execute.

Growth and Development

Noah Mikhail with Texas A&M defense | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

“I think there's a few things that go into that, and first is being intentional,” Mikhail said. “You know, as a linebacker in our defense, I've said this a few times: there's got to be a commanding presence out there, something getting the defense set.”

That commanding presence from upperclassmen has become an important part of Mikhail’s development. As a linebacker, he is expected to communicate effectively, react quickly, and ensure the defense is fully aligned before the snap.

Those responsibilities have allowed him to grow not only as a player but also as a locker room guy, or someone the Aggies can rely on to help lead the unit.

Mikhail also pointed out the work he was given by Texas A&M’s coaching staff during the spring as another factor behind his progress this fall.

“Just some things that coaches gave me to work on in the spring,” Mikhail said. “You know, just footwork-wise has really played into how I've grown as a linebacker this year.”

Physicality has also been a major point of emphasis.

“And then just the physicality piece of it,” Mikhail said. “You know, coaches got us playing really far downhill, and, you know, that's just helping out a lot with my game.”

Focusing on attacking plays rather than waiting for them to develop fits with the aggressive approach Texas A&M wants from its players. The physical element of the linebacker position has given him another avenue to improve as he prepares for the upcoming 2026 season.

For Mikhail, the combination of leadership, improved footwork, and physicality has all translated into noticeable on-field progress throughout fall camp.

“I feel like I'm making some good strides this fall,” he said.

Those strides could make Mikhail an increasingly important piece of Texas A&M’s defense. Especially after Daymion Sanford's injury, Mikhail has the responsibility of helping set the defense and the expectation to play with a physical, downhill style. His continued development will be worth watching in the days leading up to the Week 1 matchup.

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