Noah Mikhail is Emerging As A Critical Player For Texas A&M At Just the Right Time

Early stages are often where development occurs.

In football, that is where it often happens for an up-and-coming star, and one of Texas A&M’s under-the-radar players is linebacker Noah Mikhail.

In the Maroon and White Spring game, Mikhail made an early impression in front of the 12th Man at Kyle Field with his notable pick-six that was taken to the house off a pass from true freshman quarterback Helaman Causuga.

“Dropped into the zone coverage,” Mikhail said. “QB’s eyes took me that way. Saw he was going to throw it. Thought about getting the PBU. He put a little air on the ball and pick-six.”

It’s the monumental plays like that one that make a difference in a game down the line, and it proves that he is disciplined and intentional in his efforts.

And considering the new-found depth issues at the position after the injury to Daymion Sanford, his emergence could not have come at a better time.

Maturity and Growth

As of spring 2026, Mikhail is listed as a sophomore from Boniota High School and has had time to learn the system that head coach Mike Elko & Co. run on defense. Even though Mikhail didn’t see a ton of playing time in his freshman year, he had time to develop the simple skills that, over time, blossom.

In his first year in Aggieland, the La Verne, California, weapon racked up 16 tackles, six of which were solo, with 10 assists. He was a 2025 recruit who was a 4-star and recognized as a top 10 overall prospect in California by all three major outlets (247 Sports, Rivals, and ESPN).

While in high school, he earned numerous accolades, including being a three-time MaxPreps All-American, a two-time All-CIF, and a two-time CIF League Defensive MVP. He learned under his tough coaches, who pushed him to be his best, as he accumulated 446 tackles, 54 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 5 interceptions, and 29 touchdowns. Not only that, Mikhail was a four-time varsity scholar-athlete and earned the Palomares League Outstanding Senior Award.

All of these achievements show that the 6-foot-2 tackling machine was disciplined and wanted to expand his skill set to help him down the road. It certainly did after learning under Elko’s defensive scheme and getting valuable reps, like the one that made the highlight reel with the huge turnover.

“It’s a crucial part of the game,” Mikhail said. “You win the turnover margin, it’s a high percentage chance that you are winning the game.”

He’s not only focused on forcing turnovers but also on being intentional and showcasing the effort he's put in.

“I think the main thing this offseason was being intentional in the way I move, and the way I command the defense,” Mikhail said. “I think those are two points that really take a linebacker play, especially in the SEC, to the next level. I learned a lot from guys like York last year and how he commanded the defense, trying to be that voice and that presence out there.”

That’s exactly how he has grown and matured, and it is a perfect reason why he is going to be important for this program.

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