Five Texas A&M Players Making the Biggest Push in Fall Camp

Texas A&M entered fall camp with plenty of questions to answer following the program's first College Football Playoff appearance in 2025 and significant roster turnover.

With new coordinators and several position battles still unsettled, the most recent fall camp practices have become an important opportunity for players to create their own opportunities.

Here are the five Aggies making the most noise as camp progresses.

Jamarion Morrow, RB

Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) takes the handoff from quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the first half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The running back room could pan out as one of Texas A&M's most competitive position groups. Jamarion Morrow, a former four-star prospect, brings the natural versatility and physicality necessary in the SEC after playing multiple positions in high school.

Morrow has already shown signs of his potential, and another strong camp finish could push him into a meaningful role alongside Rueben Owens II.

Houston Thomas, TE

UTSA Roadrunners tight end Houston Thomas (0) runs with the ball against the South Florida Bulls during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston Thomas enters the season with an opportunity to become an important piece of the Aggies' offense after they lost two tight ends over the offseason. The College Station native transferred from UTSA after catching 34 passes for 347 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

With a new offensive coordinator and an unfamiliar tight end room, Thomas' experience and receiving ability could make him particularly valuable.

Noah Mikhail, LB

Maro Jones, Ray Coney, and Noah Mikhail at Maroon and White game | Ysabella Chapa - Texas A&M Aggies On SI

Noah Mikhail is the classic young defender pushing for a larger role. The 6-foot-2, 223-pound linebacker impressed just about everyone in the spring and has carried that into the fall, positioning himself for a bigger opportunity in the linebacker room.

Mikhail's ability to lay the hammer and create turnovers gives him an intriguing skill set. The remainder of fall camp will determine whether he can turn that potential into a consistent starting role.

Anto Saka, DE

Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Michael Kilbane (96) celebrates with Northwestern Wildcats defensive lineman Anto Saka (42) after the Wildcats defeated the Utah Utes 14-7 to win the Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M scrambled to replace production lost to the NFL draft and transfer portal along the defensive front. Given that opportunity, Anto Saka can become the next standout edge rusher in College Station. The Northwestern transfer arrives with the size and athleticism to make an immediate impact, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 255 pounds.

Saka recorded three sacks and two forced fumbles last season, and the Aggies will need every disruption they can manage in 2026. If he can consistently find and win favorable matchups during camp, he may be the heart of the defensive line.

Terry Bussey, WR

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs down the sideline during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Few players have generated more intrigue than Terry Bussey. The former five-star recruit has shown several flashes of untapped potential during his first two seasons, but 2026 represents his opportunity to finally establish himself as a consistent part of the Aggies' aerial attack.

Bussey has reportedly taken a noticeable step forward in route running and contested catches during camp, including an impressive one-handed grab that drew attention from national media. Given the depth at wide receiver Texas A&M has, Bussey needs to continue making plays to carve out a significant role.

Fall camp is far from over, but these five players have already deemed themselves as Aggies worth watching as Texas A&M prepares for another run at the College Football Playoff.

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