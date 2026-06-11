The Clear Texas A&M Breakout Player Post Spring Game

Following the conclusion of the "Maroon and White" spring game, there has been countless buzz about a few of the new prospects and transfers who made their Aggie debut. The majority of excitement landed on the veteran transfers, but there was one sophomore prospect who really stepped up in a big way.

For head coach Mike Elko, there was plenty to be done after the loss of ten key roster players to the 2026 NFL Draft, and it is obvious that he took the initiative in the offseason, just in time to watch the production during the spring game.

One freshman took charge at the spring game and has become an early locker-room leader since, and though the offense has added major rookie components, this linebacker is taking over the spotlight.

Noah Mikhail

Noah Mikhail with Mike Elko

As a four-star recruit, Noah Mikhail was bound to be good, but the real question was, could he be great? We won't truly know how he plays against true competition until he's face-to-face against an SEC opponent, but for now, he has made a serious name for himself.

Almost immediately, Mikhail was tossed into a pretty important role during the scrimmage, after the starting linebacker, Daymion Sanford, went down with a severe leg injury late in the first half, which resulted in Sanford being carted off. Mikhail was, of course, going to see the field, but nobody knew how much the young buck would step up in a game-time scenario.

Sanford is highly noted as a key defensive anchor prospect for the upcoming season, and for him to face such an extreme injury before the season began, it hurt tremendously. Still, Mikhail was about to give the grieving 12th Man some hope, as he gathered himself to lead the middle of the defense. What began as a loss turned into a showcase for the young man with a bright future.

Mikhail showed flashes of veteran-like sideline range and was able to fill the run gaps consistently, already making him a perfect fit for Elko's defense. Even in pass coverage, he looked comfortable and ready to punch an underlying gap in the zone, blowing up routes from explosive players like Jamarion Morrow in the flat with an intense physicality. He finished the game with a huge highlight, scoring a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Though what truly makes him the clear breakout of the spring offseason program is his response to his big game after the fact, where he has already established himself as a locker room leader in places like the weight room. Texas A&M is eager to see what Noah Mikhail can do in the remainder of the spring, fall camp, and, of course, the 2026 season.

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