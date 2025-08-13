All Aggies

Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Praises Le'Veon Moss

Collin Klein speaks about Le'Veon Moss and his return to the field in 2025.

Olivia Sims

Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with running back Amari Daniels (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images.
Oct 5, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with running back Amari Daniels (5) in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After suffering a season-ending injury during the South Carolina game last season, running back Le'Veon Moss has his sights set high for this season. Moss, the leading rusher for the Aggies last season, even after missing the remaining four games of the season, is 100 percent healthy heading into the 2025 campaign.

With fall camp well underway, the coaches face a tough decision with how hard the players go, who they can and can't tackle, etc. Last season, running back Rueben Owens II suffered a foot injury during fall camp, which sat him on the sidelines until the last game of the regular season.

With Moss just returning from an injury, the coaches are being extremely careful with him, since they just got him back.

"It's a fine line," Klein said about letting Moss take hits. "I don't think there is a perfect formula, I think coach is doing a great job of trying to walk that line as best as we can."

Le'Veon's Return To The Field

Texas A&M running back Le'Veon Mos
Sep 21, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss (8) looks on prior to the game against the Bowling Green Falcons at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

As a player, Moss wants to get back on the field in his full pursuit, yet he understands how he has to be careful, especially considering he just finished recovering from an injury sustained in early November.

"The best thing about Lev is you know he about chews through any bit you put in his mouth," Klein said. "So he wants to go and just get after it so, but he's been doing a really great job."

Losing Moss last season was a gut punch to the Aggies and the 12th Man, as he was extremely dominant on offense as he picked up 765 yards for the Aggies off of 121 carries. Even after missing the last four, practically five, games of the season, Moss stood on top in rushing yards.

Moss led in all top rushing categories, including yards, longest rushing play, and touchdowns. He ended the 2024 campaign with ten touchdowns, leading not only the rushing side of things, but the whole team.

Last season, Moss ranked second in the league with 6.3 yards per carry, which also earned him All-SEC Second Team honors. Over the win against Missouri, Moss tallied a career-high as he rushed 12 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.

At the conclusion of the 2024 football season, Moss was named as the Aggies' Offensive Most Valuable Player at the team's annual award banquet. As the Aggies kick off their season against UTSA in front of the 12th Man, be sure to watch out as Moss enters his senior season, ready to dominant.

feed

Published
Olivia Sims
OLIVIA SIMS

Olivia Sims is an ambitious writer covering for Texas A&M Aggies on SI. Olivia is a junior communications student at Texas A&M, pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate in social media. Olivia was born and raised in Amarillo, Texas, into a diehard sports family where she grew up going to Spring Training for baseball each year and spending endless Saturdays on the couch watching college football. Her love for covering A&M athletics comes from the dedicated sports fan she is, as well as the love and respect she has for A&M as a whole.

Home/Football