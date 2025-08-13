Texas A&M Offensive Coordinator Praises Le'Veon Moss
After suffering a season-ending injury during the South Carolina game last season, running back Le'Veon Moss has his sights set high for this season. Moss, the leading rusher for the Aggies last season, even after missing the remaining four games of the season, is 100 percent healthy heading into the 2025 campaign.
With fall camp well underway, the coaches face a tough decision with how hard the players go, who they can and can't tackle, etc. Last season, running back Rueben Owens II suffered a foot injury during fall camp, which sat him on the sidelines until the last game of the regular season.
With Moss just returning from an injury, the coaches are being extremely careful with him, since they just got him back.
"It's a fine line," Klein said about letting Moss take hits. "I don't think there is a perfect formula, I think coach is doing a great job of trying to walk that line as best as we can."
Le'Veon's Return To The Field
As a player, Moss wants to get back on the field in his full pursuit, yet he understands how he has to be careful, especially considering he just finished recovering from an injury sustained in early November.
"The best thing about Lev is you know he about chews through any bit you put in his mouth," Klein said. "So he wants to go and just get after it so, but he's been doing a really great job."
Losing Moss last season was a gut punch to the Aggies and the 12th Man, as he was extremely dominant on offense as he picked up 765 yards for the Aggies off of 121 carries. Even after missing the last four, practically five, games of the season, Moss stood on top in rushing yards.
Moss led in all top rushing categories, including yards, longest rushing play, and touchdowns. He ended the 2024 campaign with ten touchdowns, leading not only the rushing side of things, but the whole team.
Last season, Moss ranked second in the league with 6.3 yards per carry, which also earned him All-SEC Second Team honors. Over the win against Missouri, Moss tallied a career-high as he rushed 12 times for 138 yards and three touchdowns.
At the conclusion of the 2024 football season, Moss was named as the Aggies' Offensive Most Valuable Player at the team's annual award banquet. As the Aggies kick off their season against UTSA in front of the 12th Man, be sure to watch out as Moss enters his senior season, ready to dominant.