Texas A&M Offensive Line By the Numbers Through Six Games

The Texas A&M Aggies have not lived up to the expectations placed upon them in the first half of the season, sitting at 3-3 on the year with more questions than answers.

Part of that is the revamped offense, which features a new offensive coordinator, a new receiver, and a new offensive line, placed together through the transfer portal and from recruiting as well.

While the offense has a whole has struggled, what do the numbers actually say about the new-look offensive line and how have they actually performed in the first half of the season?

Myriad of Numbers Tell the Story

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) blocks during the second half against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at the state of the Aggies offensive line, it's first important to view the numbers by who is on the field the most. A high-win rate, but a low snap percentage, doesn't necessarily make a player better on paper, as the number of times they are tested can change the results.

Three players have been consistent on the field throughout the season; left tackle Tyree Adams, center Mark Nabou Jr., and right tackle Wilkin Formby. Their numbers all reflect the amount of time they have spent on the field, and of offensive lineman with at least 100 snaps, those three are the highest rated pass blockers.

Formby paces the team in pass blocking, not only as the highest graded Aggie, but is the highest graded tackle in the country. He has allowed 0 sacks on the year, and just four quarterback hurries. While Formby is the lowest graded run-blocker with at least 100 snaps, Nabou Jr. is the team leader, and has been a really strong part of the interior, allowing just one sack this season.

The guard spot is where the Aggies have really struggled, and at times have led to their detriment. Trovon Baugh, who has the fourth most snaps amonst offensive lineman, has given up the most sacks on the team with four.

To their credit, the Aggies did try something new against the Tigers, moving Formby to the guard spot while placing Lamont Rogers at the right tackle position. Unfortunately he graded as one of the worst pass blockers in the contest, while surrendering three pressures, the team-high for the game. That same result was found in Sam Roseborough, who the program tried to give playing time as well.

The Aggies have struck gold on the offensive line with Adams, Nabou Jr., and Formby, but with injuries, and inconsistent play, it has led to struggles, including in the run game. If the program can find two players able to step-in and be consistent, the second half could look completely different.

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