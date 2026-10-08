Texas A&M Starting WR Questionable to Play vs. Missouri With Injury

Texas A&M released its initial injury report Wednesday night ahead of its Week 6 road matchup against No. 14 Missouri. There weren’t a ton of names on the report, though one extremely important Aggie remains a question mark ahead of Saturday.

Wide receiver Mario Craver is questionable for the Aggies, while offensive lineman Blake Ivy and wide receiver Terry Bussey have been ruled out.

Bussey is out for the season after sustaining an injury in Texas A&M’s loss to Kentucky.

Craver dealt with an ankle injury throughout the week leading up to Texas A&M’s 34-7 victory over Arkansas, appearing as questionable on each availability report before ultimately being cleared to play. He finished the game with one reception for 10 yards, though his relative absence didn’t matter when it came to the result.

The Aggies will now have to wait and see whether the standout receiver follows a similar path this week.

Craver’s Status Looms Large Against Missouri

Oct 3, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s no secret that Craver has become one of the most important pieces of Texas A&M’s offense. His presence on the field gives quarterback Marcel Reed a reliable target on the outside while also providing the kind of explosive ability that can completely change a possession in a hurry. His production against Arkansas was limited, but the Aggies were able to overcome that without much trouble because, well, Arkansas isn’t all that amazing.

There’s no guarantee the same formula will work against Missouri.

The No. 14 Tigers enter Saturday’s game coming off an extremely convincing win over Florida and appear to be playing some of their best football of the young season. As such, this is a much stiffer challenge than what the Aggies faced against Arkansas, and it puts even more emphasis on the team being as close to full strength as possible at this point in the campaign.

To be clear, Texas A&M doesn’t necessarily need Craver to go nuclear in order to win. But in a receiver room that’s already down Bussey, losing Craver would be detrimental to the offense’s chances of producing anything successful in Columbia.

Texas A&M Needs a Win

A victory over a ranked Tigers team would give Texas A&M the kind of result that could completely change the mood surrounding the program. The last month has been rough, to say the least, but one good afternoon in Missouri could change everything.

For the Aggies’ sake, hopefully Craver is there to help out.

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