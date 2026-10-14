Texas A&M Has an Unusual QB Decision to Make Against The Citadel

The Texas A&M Aggies are finally playing the final non-conference game of the season, and it couldn't come at a better time, as the program is teetering on going under .500 for the season.

Welcoming The Citadel to College Station, the Aggies face a tough decision in the quarterback room, with Marcel Reed struggling, leaving the offense searching for answers to change the course for the rest of the year.

Expecting a blowout, if the offense can find a rhythm, leaving Reed in the full game could help him gain confidence, but it might also be time to give Brady Hart a legitimate chance to run the offense and prove what he can do.

It Doesn't Hurt to See

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Brady Hart (13) motions during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Mike Elko has plenty of tough decisions ahead of him, and with the struggles from Reed, that includes finding success at the quarterback position to give the Aggies the best chance possible to come away from games with a win.

For Elko, that includes not committing to a quarterback change, relying on Reed, who has been within the program and has shown what he can do when he finds success. That lingering quarterback question, now extends against the Citadel, and giving Hart an opportunity, could be a life-saver for the season.

Reed has struggled, that part is definite, but what hasn't been seen is exactly what Hart can do. He has only seen meaningful action in two games this year, against the Missouri State Bears and the LSU Tigers, where he has gone 4 for 9 passing with 36 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

Against the Citadel, giving Hart an opportunity answers two lingering questions that have plagued the Aggies; Is Reed the best quarterback on the roster, or are the struggles larger than just the play on the field?

Hart can come in, and have a strong game, and answer those questions, which could turn the following game into a question of who starts. Confidence and momentum is a real thing, and allowing Hart to develop that could be helpful.

The argument could be made that confidence by playing a full-game against the Citadel, Reed would get the same effect, except we know what he can do against SEC competition, as he has shown this year. It is unknown what Hart can do, and for an offense that needs a show of life, this is the perfect opportunity.

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