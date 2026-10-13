Texas A&M Faces Important Personnel Decisions After Missouri Loss

The Texas A&M Aggies have fallen to 3-3 on the season after losing a road game to the Missouri Tigers, with the struggling offense once again being the problem.

With the final non-conference game of the season on deck, the Aggies have a chance to get right, and make personnel changes that could alter the rest of the season.

These three positions could see a change, and could bring new blood to an offense that is currently running out of opportunities to answer the lingering questions.

Marcel Reed, QB

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) drops back to pass against the Missouri Tigers during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Reed has not played to the standard expected of him this season, but head coach Mike Elko has reaffirmed his belief that he is the guy he wants at the quarterback position. Brady Hart, the listed backup quarterback is an option, but one the Aggies begrudgingly don't want to turn to.

However, it comes to a certain point when it's already established what Reed brings to the offense. It's easy to look with rose-colored glasses for what he did last season, but this year, with a new roster and a new offensive coordinator, he hasn't shown he can get the job done.

Hart might not be able to get the job done either, but at this point, it might not hurt to try and inject fresh life into an offense devoid of success in all three losses.

Guard Position

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walk on the field prior to the game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line has been one of the struggles this season for the Aggies, unable to provide consistent pass protection, and an inability to move the line of scrimmage when running the ball.

The matchup against the Tigers featured plenty of Sam Roseborough, which left starting guard Trovon Baugh seeing less snaps in the contest.

Baugh didn't play at a high level, but he was the highest-graded pass protector according to PFF. If the offense is going to lean on passing, more than running, leaving him in could benefit the rest of the group, but that's for the coaching staff to figure out.

Running Back Room

Texas A&M Aggies running back KJ Edwards (0) catches a pass against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies have plenty of talent in the running back room. That's not part of the question for the program. The bigger issue is finding a constant rotation, and getting reps that make a significant difference.

Rueben Owens was tabbed as the starter this season, but freshman KJ Edwards was the starter against the Tigers, finishing with the most rushing yards on the team at 20, and tied for the most carries at six.

There has been an argument to be made that Edwards has looked like the best running back this season, and if prep for next season is already starting, getting Edwards quality touches matters, but committing to rolling with him will make a major difference.

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