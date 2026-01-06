Texas A&M OL Chase Bisontis Announces Decision On Football Future

The offseason has been a short but busy one for the Texas A&M Aggies, especially when it comes to the transfer portal and dealing with both arrivals and departures, as well as NFL draft declarations.

And as if Mike Elko and A&M offensive line coach Adam Cushing didn't have enough of their work cut out for them in replacing the starters on the O-line, they will now increase their number of replacements from three to four.

Why? Because Chase Bisontis is taking his talents to the NFL.

Chase Bisontis Declares For NFL Draft

Tuesday afternoon, the 6'5, 315-pound junior out of Ramsey, New Jersey announced via Instagram that he would be forgoing his senior year of college play to kickstart his professional journey one year early.

Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Chase Bisontis (71) blocks against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Bisontis came to College Station as a member of the 2023 recruiting class, choosing the Maroon and White over his home state school of Rutgers and was one of the starting linemen during what would end up being head coach Jimbo Fisher's final season in Aggieland.

The junior's 2025 season saw him awarded with third-team All-SEC honors for his efforts in protecting quarterback Marcel Reed and the rest of the Texas A&M offensive backfield, allowing the team to rush for 2,401 yards during the season, and giving Reed plenty of time to make plays during what was, for the most part, a Heisman-worthy year.

Pro Football Focus graded Bisontis as an above-average pass protector (70.7) and average run blocker (62.7).

Due to the stable protection of the A&M line that consisted of players such as Bisontis, Trey Zuhn III, and Ar'maj Reed-Adams, the Aggies went on an 11-game winning streak to start the year, before heartbreak in the regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns and in the first round of the College Football Playoff against the Miami Hurricanes ended their national championship bid before it really could even get going.

In the past few days, Texas A&M has landed commitments from LSU guard Coen Echols and South Carolina guard Trovon Baugh, which lessens the surprise factor that Bisontis' announcement brings.

During his three seasons with the Aggies, Bisontis played in 36 games, beginning as a right tackle before moving over to left guard before the 2024 season, where he appeared for the remainder of his collegiate career.

The NFL draft will take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the home of the Steelers on April 23-25, 2026.