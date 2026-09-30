Texas A&M OL Wilkin Formby Makes Selfless Admission After Surprise Position Change

It's no understatement to say that Texas A&M football has suffered a rather abrupt fall from grace. After starting in the top ten rankings to begin the 2026 season, the Aggies have plummeted completely out of the AP Poll after back-to-back losses to open Southeastern Conference play. To add insult to injury, head coach Mike Elko's squad received zero votes to remain in the Top 25.

There have been many glaring issues responsible for the Aggies' sudden collapse, but namely, it has been the offense's inability to develop a rhythm capable of surviving one of the hardest schedules in all of college football. Quarterback Marcel Reed has regressed since last season in his completion rate and his turnovers, but part of that struggle has come from an almost brand-new offensive line.

Four of the "Maroon Goons" went off to the NFL in this year's draft, leaving starting center Mark Nabou Jr. as the last remaining piece of their dominant 2025 campaign. Enter Wilkin Formby, an experienced SEC offensive lineman from Alabama who came with starting potential. Normally a right tackle, Formby has been moved inside to guard, something the 320-pounder admitted was no surprise to him.

Can a change along the offensive line be enough to regain the season?

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) blocks as Missouri State Bears defensive end Jalile Elliott (10) defends during the second quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After beginning the season at right tackle, Formby has slid inside to guard, stating he didn't come to A&M solely to play on the outside: “I'll do whatever it takes to win.” This move is part of an attempt to get Reed some more breathing room, as some of his errant throws have come as a result of a rapidly closing pocket before any receiver is able to get open.

Formby's veteran presence and knowledge of working on the right side of the line help last week's starter, Lamont Rogers, get experience at playing right tackle in the SEC and hopefully provide the juice they need to establish a groove. Additionally, Formby will be tasked with clearing up lanes for the run game, an element of the Aggies' offense that has struggled to catch any fire apart from a few sparks every so often.

Ultimately, A&M ranks among the lowest this season in plays over 20 yards and will have to find that secret again against a lowly Arkansas team facing some of the same problems. It is not the first time that the Aggies have made impactful shifts along the offensive line, as former star guard Chase Bisontis used the move from tackle to catapult himself to a second-round selection this past year.

Therefore, the Aggies are thrust into a very delicate situation, sitting at a 2-2 record with the sixth-hardest remaining schedule in football. Top-ranked teams like Alabama, Missouri, and Texas still loom on the horizon, but the relatively small move of Formby to guard could put out one big fire as Reed's offense looks for any sort of consistency.

The staff likely sees Formby's potential as a blocker, but sliding him inside could get him the help he needs to get some of the SEC's finest pass rushers off the neck of Reed. Injuries have piled up for A&M so far this season, and getting depth pieces more playing time is a recipe for success when it comes to preparing anyone and everyone for the bright lights.

But unlike the NFL, where a team can bring in a veteran awaiting a phone call or make an in-season trade, one has to work with what they've got in college football and that means there's no phoning in reinforcements. Will this move make a difference for the Aggies going forward? Only time will tell, but they are running out of options and time to steer the ship right before it is too late.

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