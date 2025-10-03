Texas A&M Pass Rushers' Saturday Just Got A Lot Easier After This Injury Update
Over the years, the defensive line has easily been Texas A&M’s bread and butter. The Aggies are always producing top talent and rarely fail to have an elite group.
"We have had more NFL Draft picks on the defensive line since I got here in 2018 than any other team in the SEC," Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko said back in June. "We're comfortable replacing great players. DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, Rylan Kennedy, and Cashius Howell will step up."
And step up that group did. With ESPN’s Pete Thamel reporting that Mississippi State’s starting right tackle, Albert Reese unlikely to play Saturday when the Bulldogs make the trip to Kyle Field, Texas A&M’s pass rushers have to be licking their chops.
Cashius Howell and the Wrecking Crew
Texas A&M’s pass rushers have been dominant this season. The Aggies enter Saturday’s contest ranked second in fastest average pressure time and are sixth in sacks per game. Defensive end Cashius Howell has poured pressure on opposing quarterbacks ever since recording his “sack trick” against Utah State, where he single-handedly forced a three-and-out by sacking the quarterback on three straight plays.
“After I got the first one, it was just kind of like ‘next play,’” Howell said after the game. “Then I got the second one, and I was like, ‘OK, hold on.’ I kind of started to feel myself. The only way I can describe it is a flow state. I just told myself, ‘If he throws it, I’m gonna get home.’”
Howell currently leads the team in sacks with four, with linebacker Daymion Sanford in second with two.
Reese left Mississippi State’s thrilling overtime loss to Tennessee early with an upper-body injury and was seen on the sideline in a sling. Redshirt freshman Jimothy Lewis Jr. entered the game in relief, and to say he struggled would be an understatement. In 17 pass protection snaps, PFF gave him a grade of 0 after he allowed three sacks, one of which was a strip sack returned for a touchdown. After seeing that on film, guys like Sanford and Howell have to be ready to pin their ears back and terrorize quarterback Blake Shapen.
Kickoff between the two teams is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central on Saturday at Kyle Field. Fans are encouraged to wear black to complete A&M’s “Operation: Blackout” as the team wears its impressive black uniforms that debuted last season.