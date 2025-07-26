Texas A&M 'Comfortable' Replacing NFL Talent; Mike Elko Praises DL 'Anchor'
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko made headlines at SEC Media Days when he said the goal for this time next year is to have a double-digit number of players taken in the NFL Draft. That is what he sees as the biggest sign of a contender in college football these days, and he wants the Aggies among the nation's best in developing talent.
With that stated goal, the Aggies also need to make sure they are good at replacing talent. They will get their chance at proving they can do exactly that this year, as they will be forced to replace three NFL talents along the defensive line.
And while the product on the field will ultimately answer the questions, Elko made a statement during his recent appearance at Coach's Night in San Antonio.
'Comfortable' Replacing NFL Talent
"We have had more NFL Draft picks on the defensive line since I got here in 2018 than any other team in the SEC," Elko said. "We're comfortable replacing great players. DJ Hicks, Albert Regis, Rylan Kennedy, and Cashius Howell will step up."
For all the talk about the losses of Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton, and Shemar Turner, Texas A&M does bring back experienced players. Along the interior defensive line, Hicks and Regis have combined for 62 games played during their time in College Station. Meanwhile, Howell and Kennedy combine for 66 games of experience.
The only question for the Aggies will be how those four step up and fill the full-time voids left behind by the three players who used to be in front of them on the depth chart. Regis, in particular, is a player who was singled out by Elko as one the staff is looking forward to seeing take the next step.
"It's really exciting to have a player as talented as Albert Regis. He's a grown man," Elko said. "He's a great leader and a phenomenal player. Anchors like that matter."
The now fifth-year senior is fresh off a junior season where he totaled 36 tackles, three for a loss, .5 sack, and six passes defended while playing in 13 games. That was all while playing next to a third-round draft pick in Turner.
Now, it will be his turn to be one of the guys along the defensive line, and as Elko stated, Regis is viewed as the "anchor" of a defensive line that will look to prove itself early in the season.