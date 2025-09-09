Texas A&M DE Cashius Howell Earns Award After Impressive 3-Sack Drive
In sports video games, some players have certain abilities that can be activated after they complete a certain play or string together impressive plays. In many games, the abilities are known as a player’s “Superstar X-Factor.”
Week 2 against the Utah State Aggies, Texas A&M defensive end Cashius Howell did his best to activate his Superstar X-Factor when he single-handedly killed a Utah State drive by sacking quarterback Bryson Barnes three plays in a row.
For his heroics, Howell was named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week, the conference announced via X post.
The Fallout of Cashius Howell’s Takeover
Howell had a relatively quiet Week 1 against UTSA. Against the Roadrunners, he recorded only one tackle despite receiving significant playing time. Against Utah State, he amassed four total tackles, three sacks and three tackles for loss.
Howell’s three consecutive sacks marked the first time a player got three straight sacks in a collegiate football game since 2015, according to an X post by Texas A&M Athletics Communications. Howell is also the first Aggie to record three sacks in a game since Edgerrin Cooper in 2023.
“After I got the first one, it was just kind of like ‘next play,’” Howell said after the game. “Then I got the second one, and I was like, ‘OK, hold on.’ I kind of started to feel myself. The only way I can describe it is a flow state. I just told myself, ‘If he throws it, I’m gonna get home.’”
Howell recorded his back-to-back-to-back sacks on Saturday, and on Sunday, Texas A&M product Myles Garrett delivered a back-to-back sack performance of his own when the Cleveland Browns took on the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL’s Week 1.
“I think we've talked about this before, but since I've been here in '18, we've had more D-linemen drafted than any other team in the SEC,” Mike Elko said on Monday. “When you look at from Von Miller to Miles to what (Nnamdi) Madubuike is doing...Bobby Brown had a good game in Carolina on Saturday...we've got a lot of guys making a lot of plays. So it's really cool to see all those guys put on for Texas A&M."
Howell was also named the East-West Shrine Bowl's Breakout Defensive Player of the Week, an honor that goes to an all-star game-eligible defensive player who displayed the most NFL traits that week.
Texas A&M is set to face its first road test of the season when it travels to face Notre Dame on Saturday.