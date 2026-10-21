Former Alabama Starters Return to Tuscaloosa With Texas A&M

Wilkin Formby and Isaiah Horton will find themselves in familiar surroundings Saturday when Texas A&M travels to Tuscaloosa, although neither will be wearing the uniform they once wore at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Both players transferred from Alabama to Texas A&M over the offseason, bringing valuable SEC experience to the Aggies offense.

Their respective journeys to College Station were considerably different, but both will have an opportunity to make an impact against their former teammates in one of the most important games remaining on Texas A&M's schedule.

Formby Returns to His Hometown

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) lines up during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Formby, Alabama represented considerably more than another opportunity to play college football. The former four-star offensive lineman grew up in Tuscaloosa, attended Northridge High School and followed a family connection to the Crimson Tide that included his grandfather, Rod Wilkin, who played under legendary coach Paul "Bear" Bryant.

His collegiate career, however, wasn't always straightforward. After redshirting in 2023, Formby endured a difficult sophomore campaign before eventually establishing himself as a reliable starter in 2025, making 14 starts across Alabama's offensive line.

"I never want to feel that feeling of letting my team down again," Formby told BamaCentral in 2025 while reflecting on his early struggles.

Despite his eventual success, Formby entered the transfer portal following the season and ultimately chose Texas A&M, citing his relationship with offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins and offensive line coach Adam Cushing's reputation for developing players.

The move also presented an opportunity to continue developing his versatility. Formby arrived in College Station expecting to play right tackle but has since moved inside to guard, where he'll be expected to help the Aggies establish some offensive consistency against his former team.

Horton Looks to Make His Mark Against Alabama

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Isaiah Horton (7) catches a pass during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horton's experience at Alabama was considerably shorter, although his impact was substantial.

The 6-foot-4 receiver began his collegiate career at Miami before transferring to Alabama ahead of the 2025 season. He quickly became one of the Crimson Tide's more productive offensive weapons, catching 42 passes for 511 yards and eight touchdowns, including three scores against Auburn.

"It's Alabama. It's the standard of college football," Horton told the Crimson Tide Sports Network in 2025 when discussing his decision to join the program.

But after one season in Tuscaloosa, Horton elected to transfer again, this time reuniting with people he already knew in College Station. His relationship with Wiggins extended back to his high school recruitment, while his connection with quarterback Marcel Reed began when the two played seven-on-seven football together as youngsters in Tennessee.

"I believe in Marcel Reed," Horton said during an April media availability. "I believe in him with all my heart."

Through seven games at Texas A&M, Horton has recorded 20 receptions for 280 yards and three touchdowns. The Aggies will need considerably more from their passing attack Saturday, particularly against an Alabama defense capable of creating problems for opposing quarterbacks.

Texas A&M hasn't won in Tuscaloosa since 2012, and ending that streak will require meaningful contributions from both former Crimson Tide players. Formby will be responsible for helping protect Reed and establishing consistency along the offensive line, while Horton provides a familiar target against defenders he once practiced alongside.

For two players who once helped Alabama pursue championships, Saturday presents an opportunity to return to Bryant-Denny Stadium and contribute to a victory for the program they chose to represent instead.

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