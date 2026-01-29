Texas A&M Post-Transfer Portal 2026 Depth Chart Review: Running Backs

Texas A&M’s running back room is the only other position group besides quarterback that currently remains untouched through the transfer portal after the Jan. 2-16 window closed.

Last season’s highlight games were marked by balance between the rush and pass game, as quarterback Marcel Reed found rhythm in the air as well as on the ground. With injuries plaguing the Aggies’ running back room, however, the ground game ended up underutilized, with Reed responsible for the second-most yards on the season with 493. If the Aggies wish to go further into the College Football Playoff next season, they’ll need to strike that offensive balance consistently.

With several returners and a couple of interesting prospects entering the roster, here’s a preview of what Texas A&M’s running back chart is going to look like next season:

Rueben Owens II

Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II (4) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The lead rusher in the 2025-26 season, Rueben Owens II logged a total of 639 yards and five touchdowns on 119 carries in his redshirt sophomore season with the Aggies. With an average 5.4 yards per carry, Owens has the ability to make explosive plays when given the opportunity to.

Last season, he took full advantage of those opportunities after being pulled up in the depth chart to fill in for injured star running back Le’Veon Moss, breaking out against Mississippi State with 142 yards and running for a 57-yard touchdown five games later against Mizzou with a speed of 21.5 miles per hour.

As he enters his fourth season with Texas A&M, his experience is going to be needed on the field if the Aggies want to take full advantage of both his and Reed’s remaining eligibility. Reed especially is a strong contender for the NFL Draft next year, and it’s important to note that the two arrived in College Station at the same time — so it’s no surprise that the pair is emerging as a powerful backfield duo.

Jamarion Morrow

Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Jamarion Morrow (23) runs for a touchdown against Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Jamarion Morrow ended his true freshman career with the Aggies with 182 yards and a touchdown on 43 carries, playing in nine regular-season games after sitting out Texas A&M’s season opener against UTSA.

The former four-star recruit is noted as capable of playing well beyond his 5-foot-9 frame, extending plays and making his way through defenders with both physicality and shiftiness. For the Aggies, he’s best suited as a guy who can introduce a change of pace in the backfield to throw defenses off after they adjust to Owens’ game.

Deondrae "Tiger" Riden Jr.

DeSoto's Deondrae Riden Jr. runs the ball during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another running back coming off his true freshman season with Texas A&M, Tiger Riden Jr. made some appearances last year with 45 yards, one touchdown and an average of 4.1 yards in each of his 11 carries.

Despite not seeing very much action last season, the former three-star’s potential is exciting as he fights for a spot on the rotation. In his junior year of high school, Riden ran for 1,023 yards and 12 touchdowns with 7.47 yards per carry, helping the DeSoto Eagles to a consecutive D-II state championship.

KJ Edwards

Incoming four-star prospect KJ Edwards is one of the most exciting recruits to arrive in College Station. Out of high school football powerhouse Carthage, Texas, Edwards led the Bulldogs to a 16-0 season that ended with a 4A D-II state championship.

With the championship, Edwards finished his last season in high school with 2,085 yards and 31 touchdowns on almost 14 yards per carry and was named as the Offensive MVP of the championship game. Over his four years in high school, Edwards logged over 6,000 rushing yards.

His impact as a potential immediate starter is tremendous. Fast, agile and physical, Edwards will likely give both Morrows and Riden a run for their money in the battle for a regular spot on the rotation.

Carsyn Baker

Georgia four-star prospect Carsyn Baker is another high-profile incoming freshman that will add depth and talent to the Aggies’ running back room. He’s on the larger side for a modern running back, at almost 6-foot-1 with most other guys in the Aggies’ room averaging around 5-foot-10.

During his junior year, Baker finished the season with three straight 100-yard games with three touchdowns in a 5A state final against Milton. Baker finds success running the outside, with the ability to reach a speed that most high school players could not match. His performance next season will test whether Power 4 defenders can match his top gear.