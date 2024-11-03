Texas A&M Aggies RB Le'Veon Moss Injured vs. South Carolina
It's hard to think of a worse possible start for the Texas A&M Aggies.
Already trailing by two scores on the road against the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Aggies are now dealing with an injury to star running back Le'Veon Moss. The junior took a flat route 20 yards for A&M's first big play of the night, but unfortunately, he took a big low hit and remained down for a few minutes. Trainers helped him to the medical tent, and he did not put any weight on his right leg.
Hailing from Walker, Louisiana, Moss has been the centerpiece of the Aggies' offense this season. Through eight games, he's rushed for 757 yards and 10 touchdowns to lead the SEC's second-best rushing attack. He's also tacked on 121 yards as a receiver.
If Moss can't come back, it would be a major blow to the Aggies' offense. Amari Daniels, who has 383 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the season, is a capable back, but the 1-2-punch is what makes the offense run so effectively (pun intended).
The Aggies trail the Gamecocks14-3 late in the first quarter, needing to wake up to keep their seven-game winning streak going.
