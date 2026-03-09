The 2026 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, and several Texas A&M stars are preparing for it. With 13 invites to the combine in Indianapolis, the Aggies set a program record for hopeful draftees.

One notable prospect is wide receiver KC Concepcion, who finished the 2025-26 season with 919 yards and nine touchdowns on 61 catches. Concepcion spent last season as one of the Aggies’ primary pass-catching targets and is projected as a mid-first round pick.

Concepcion performed well at the combine, but it wasn’t his performance on the field that made a big splash and set his name apart. It was his choice to go up on the media stand and interview despite a speech impediment, which according to Concepcion, he’s carried through almost his entire life.

Concepcion Seeks To Be a Role Model For Those With Similar Struggles

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver KC Concepcion (7) runs the ball against the Miami Hurricanes during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After completing the interview and receiving backlash from critics, Concepcion took to social media and sent a classy response on his Instagram story, saying that he hopes to inspire those in the community that deal with the same struggle but may not have the kind of platform he does.

“I just wanna say something if you have a speech impediment there is nothing wrong with us. I have had this stutter since I can remember talking this is apart of me this is who l am I cannot control this,” Concepcion wrote. “I wanna be a role model for those who may be scared to speak up who may be afriad and not confident in yourself.”

KC Concepcion opened up on Instagram about his speech impediment following negativity at the NFL combine



Finding a way to use his platform to bring awareness 👏



(via kcthekid2/IG) pic.twitter.com/mbHAFUjA94 — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) March 2, 2026

The moment went viral, with Concepcion and the statement making headlines. Most who covered Texas A&M football last season weren’t entirely aware of Concepcion’s speech impediment until the receiver publicly embraced it during the combine interview.

“Don't let a outside person thoughts, opinions get in the way of you being great of you achieving something in life,” Concepcion wrote on the Instagram story. “lam blessed to be in the position that l am in and I want to help give back to those who are scared to speak up who aren't as confident. I stand with you I will always stand with you. We are different for a reason.”

That Thursday, Concepcion made an appearance on the NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, reiterating his mission to be a role model.

“I was thinking about not going up there,” Concepcion said. “But again, I want to be a role model for those who are not able to speak in front of large crowds, and people who doesn’t have the confidence to get up there and speak in front of everybody.”

Concepcion transferred to Texas A&M following two years at NC State. The pass-catcher’s breakout year already had him set as a primary target of NFL scouts, with his partnership with junior quarterback Marcel Reed being one of the highlights of the Aggies’ season. This kind of moment likely will move him even further up the target list.