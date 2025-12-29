Texas A&M's Potential New No. 1 WR Just Entered the Transfer Portal

Shortly after Texas A&M's heartbreaking 10-3 loss to the Miami Hurricanes in the first round of the College Football Playoff, wide receiver KC Concepcion announced that he would be forgoing his senior year of collegiate eligibility and declaring for the NFL draft.

The news probably didn't come as a surprise to most, considering Concepcion's versatility and exciting style of play, but now there remains a large hole in the Aggie receiving corps, and the question now is "Who will step up along with Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman?"

The answer used to lie within the walls of Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, but it could soon be donning a maroon and white jersey for Mike Elko.

Auburn WR Cam Coleman Enters Transfer Portal

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The college football world got some eye-opening news Monday morning, as ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Auburn Tigers star wide receiver Cam Coleman announced his intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal once it opened on January 2.

Coleman, the top-rated receiver in the 2024 class, has been nothing if not excellent for the Auburn Tigers in his two seasons with the team, securing 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns in 2025, his sophomore season.

His freshman year saw less yardage production, but more efficiency in the red zone, catching 37 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, Coleman's chemistry with the Texas A&M Aggies is well documented, as he was originally committed to College Station before switching to the Tigers midway through his senior year of high school.

And the first time he faced the Aggies, he made sure to show them what he was made of, catching seven passes for 128 yards and not one, but two touchdowns as the Tigers upset the Aggies 43-41 in a four-overtime thriller in Auburn.

Round 2 at Kyle Field this past season, however, was much different both for Coleman and the Tigers as a whole, as the receiver was limited to just four catches for 18 yards as the Aggies won a defense-heavy battle by a score of 16-10.

Coleman has been praised for his speed, size, and quickness, and Cooper Petagna of 247Sports even compared him to current NFL star wideout George Pickens while also highlighting his natural passing ability.

He has also been noted for his run after catch notability, something that KC Concepcion built his name on during his lone season in College Station.

The chemistry is there. Before Auburn, it was Texas A&M for Cam Coleman. Who's to say if his feelings for A&M have changed or not, especially after seeing Kyle Field in a game day setting this past season.