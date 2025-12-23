3 Transfer Portal Players Texas A&M Could Find to Replace KC Concepcion
A historic season has come to a bitter end for Texas A&M football, whose 11 straight wins were spoiled by a two-game losing streak. However, all things considered, it was far further than many analysts and fans alike assumed that the Aggies would go.
Perhaps it's not too surprising when considering the talent that the Maroon and White posssessed this season, with two stars on both sides of the ball. The Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year was defensive end Cashius Howell, who led the league in sacks and is on track to go high in this years' NFL Draft.
On offense, it was none other than wide receiver KC Concepcion, whose 12 total touchdowns and amazing skill on every facet of the game added extra juice to the Aggies' ability to score for the majority of the season. But it'll be bittersweet this offseason as he departs for the NFL, so here's a trio of players who could replace the All-American all-purpose man.
Nick Marsh, Michigan State
Former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh is first and foremost in the Aggies' search for a replacement for their star pass-catcher. Marsh is about four inches taller and a stone's worth heavier, but a WR1 is a hot commodity no matter what the build.
Marsh will arrive in his next home as a true junior after amassing over 2,600 yards and 200 catches in his time in East Lansing. While Concepcion has found a way to make an impact anyway with the ball in his hands, a big-body X-receiver could be the missing piece to give the Aggies a boost in 2026.
Marquis Johnson, Missouri
A talented but so far unproven wide receiver in Marquis Johnson is next on the list to fill in Concepcion's now-vacant role. A Texas native, Johnson has spent the last three years in Columbia, Missouri as a plug-and-play receiver that has produced highly in limited action as he has totalled 1,075 yards and six touchdowns.
With relatively the same measurables as Concepcion, Johnson is dynamic and quick on his feet as he has worked in tight windows in head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's offensive scheme. However, Johnson has emerged as true WR1 or WR2 yet, but perhaps a change in scenery is all he needs to be great.
Braden Pegan, Utah State
An under-the-radar wide receiver to bring home to Aggieland would be a man who has already been calling himself an Aggie for the last year. Utah State wide receiver Braden Pagan is looking for his third school after stops at UCLA and in Logan, Utah, and A&M might be the perfect place to make an impact.
Pegan hauled in one of his five touchdowns this season against A&M in College Station this year, while racking up 926 receiving yards, which is seven more than Concepcion had. Of course, Concepcion was also returning kicks and running the ball, but it is still something to note.
Noah Ruiz is a journalist for Texas A&M Aggies on SI from New Braunfels, Texas. He is a senior sport management major with minors in business and Spanish at Texas A&M, where his lifelong passion for A&M football has been taken to new heights. He is also a writer for A&M’s student newspaper, The Battalion, where he has experience covering football, baseball, men’s and women’s basketball and soccer.Follow ru1z2026