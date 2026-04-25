Why Chase Bisontis' Departure Won't Hurt Texas A&M as Much as You Think

There is no position that matters more in football than that of the offensive line, and for the Texas A&M Aggies, a major piece of their success on offense last season came from that position group.

Filled with players who had plenty of experience, Chase Bisontis was a critical piece of their interior unit, finding their groove, but now he has been selected for the NFL Draft. Head coach Mike Elko anticipated this, though, and seems confident the Aggies can reload at the position ahead of a significant 2026 season.

The depth at the guard role for the Aggies, though, is deep, with multiple options who can succeed in the role, which should make the departure from Bisontis hurt a little less.

Why Depth Will Make the Transtion From Bisontis Easy

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Losing an elite-level offensive lineman is always a tough pill to swallow, and not knowing who will replace them is sometimes an even tougher pill to swallow. However, for the Aggies, the reason the position seems open is that there are viable options, which is always a good problem to have.

Coen Echols looks to be the front-runner for the position. A new arrival to College Station, he spent two seasons with the LSU Tigers, including seeing the field during his freshman season, splitting reps at guard and center. He continued to make strides during his second season in the program and spent the final seven games as a starter.

Now he comes to the program with three years of eligibility remaining, giving him a chance to be a staple of the offensive line for multiple seasons. Behind him, though, there are plenty of other options that will be available as the Aggies look to find who will fill out the role. One of the more intriguing names is Isendre Ahfua, as he returns from injury.

Many thought that Ahfua could be one of the starting guards last season, but a camp injury kept him from showing what he could bring to the table. If he is healthy, he is yet another strong depth piece for a group working out what their identity will be next season. While uncertainty is normally not a good thing, in this case, for the Aggies, the problem of too many strong options is welcomed, and should lighten the load during the transition.

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