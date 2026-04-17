KC Concepcion Pens Passionate Message to NFL GMs Before 2026 NFL Draft

Texas A&M wide receiver KC Concepcion is widely considered by many to be one of, if not the best selections at wideout in the 2026 NFL draft, with his lone season at Texas A&M and previous play with the NC State Wolfpack showing just how skilled he is out wide and in the return game.

Although, during his time with the Aggies, which saw him really capture the nation's attention, he also caught some gruff for an off-field struggle, as the Charlotte native has struggled with a stutter for the majority of his life.

But he's not going to let that define who he is with the NFL draft one week away, and Thursday morning, he made sure of that.

"Did I Stutter?"

Texas A&M wideout KC Concepcion (WO16) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the first round of the draft, where Concepcion is expected to be selected, set to take place this upcoming Thursday, the wide receiver penned a message of confidence and courage to the general managers of the league, damning his speech impediment and laying out what makes him stand out on the field compared to his fellow prospects.

“Dear NFL GMs,

By now, you’ve probably heard that I stutter. Everyone has. And look, I get it. It’s a good story. I’m not mad at it. And I appreciate the love. But every time I’ve sat down for an interview, that’s where we start, and that’s where we end. The stutter. The stutter. The stutter.

My stutter is part of who I am, but it’s not all of who I am. So, I figured … since I’ve got the pen this time, let me tell you the more complete story.

Before I get out of here, I do want to say, once again, for all to hear, that I'm the best receiver in this draft. But, at the end of the day, I'm so much more than just a football player. And any team that picks me is going to realize that immediately. So if you're a GM out there reading this, put me on your team, and let's get to work. You're not going to regret calling my name. Never. And I mean never. Did I stutter? -KC”

The closing three words, while also a lovable quote from Leslie David Baker during his role as Stanley Hudson on The Office, pinpoints just how willing the receiver is to make a name for himself on the field and let that define who he is, not some speaking hindrance.

Texas A&M fans already know what teams will be getting in the young star, it's just a matter if teams want to look past a minor inconvenience and see Concepcion's true potential in between the hashes, where it really matters.

The 2026 NFL draft begins April 23 in Pittsburgh and runs through April 25.

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