Texas A&M Prepares for LSU’s 6-Foot-7 X-Factor

Texas A&M’s defense has had success against tight ends all season, but LSU’s 6-foot-7 threat brings a new challenge on the road at Death Valley.

Diego Saenz

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) reacts to a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Tiger Stadium.
/ Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
At first glance, LSU’s offense doesn’t exactly strike fear. The Tigers are averaging just 22 points per game in SEC play and have only scored over 24 points once, a 56-10 blowout win against SE Louisiana.

On paper, Texas A&M’s defense matches up well. The Aggies have looked vulnerable at times stopping the run, as seen last week against Arkansas, but LSU’s ground game ranks second-to-last in the SEC, averaging just 112.9 yards per contest.

Still, there’s one Tiger that should have coach Mike Elko putting in overtime to scheme around: Trey’Dez Green, the 6-foot-7 freak tight end capable of lining up anywhere on the field.

Saturday’s X Factor

LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green.
LSU Tigers tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) catches a pass against South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Dq Smith (1) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite missing time with an MCL injury, Trey’Dez Green has made the most of every opportunity. In just three games, the 6-foot-7 tight end has hauled in 15 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns, finding the end zone in every game.

After missing four games following LSU’s opener against Clemson, Green has been on a tear. He posted an 8-catch, 119-yard, one-touchdown performance against South Carolina, then followed it up with 5 receptions for 74 yards and a score last weekend against Vanderbilt.

Ultimate Red Zone Target

Louisiana State University tight end Trey'Dez Green.
Louisiana State University tight end Trey'Dez Green (14) makes a catch near Clemson Avion Terrell (8) for a during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. / Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When LSU reaches the red zone, Green becomes the immediate go-to option. Against both Clemson and South Carolina, he lined up wide on the short side of the field, isolated in single coverage. Garrett Nussmeier lobbed a fade to the back of the end zone and each time, Green came down with it. 

Not only is he a jump-ball specialist, but he is also a threat with the ball in his hands. Against Vanderbilt, Green showed his versatility by selling a block at the line before slipping into the flat on a drag route, turning upfield for a 20-yard touchdown outrunning his opponents.

While the challenge is a tough one, the Aggies have the personnel to contain Green. Strong safety Dalton Brooks will likely draw the assignment against the matchup nightmare.

Dalton Brooks vs Trey’Dez Green

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Dalton Brooks (25) runs a route during the second half against the Texas Longhorns. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

"You gotta execute your job on defense," Brooks said. “We have a plan for it and we just have to execute that plan and then we have to stop him."

A&M has been superb at stopping tight ends all season. Through seven games, Elko’s defense has allowed just 16 receptions for 202 yards and two touchdowns to the position.

The most success an opposing tight end group has found came against Notre Dame, which totaled 85 yards on four catches. Arkansas saw similar success with 3 receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Still, Trey’Dez Green presents a different kind of challenge. At 6-foot-7 with receiver-like mobility, he’s not your typical tight end. Slowing him down won’t just fall on the safeties and linebackers, the cornerbacks will also need to get involved.

If the Aggies can contain Green, Garrett Nussmeier will be forced to rely on a wide receiver group that has underwhelmed for most of the season.

